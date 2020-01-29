India to Vietnam Travel-Detailed Planning Guide

Unlike earlier, direct flights are now available between India and Vietnam on VietJetAir and Indigo Not at all an expensive place to visit Lots of natural beauty, scenic locations to explore Remnants of Vietnam War Easy Visa process Can be clubbed with a visit to Cambodia or Thailand Less visited by Indians compared to Thailand or Malaysia

Flights from India: Cheapest- INR 12000+ return (Airasia sale, VietJet Air from Delhi, Indigo from Kolkata), normal fare is about 18000-20000 INR from most Indian cities

Stay: Hostels from INR 700 equivalent per night onwards, factor INR 2000 for mid range and INR 5000+ for luxury resorts

Day tours: Typically cost around 30-50 USD per person, depends on operator, distance etc.

Bike Rental- Indian License is not valid to rent bike in Vietnam. International License (IDP) needed

Food: INR 200 per meal for budget food- Approx INR 500 per day per person onwards. Tender coconut 25000-30000 VND

Entry fees:

How easy it is to find Indian Veg food in Vietnam?

No. Big cities like Hanoi and Saigon do have good Indian Restaurants. In other cities it will be difficult. But rice is easily available, fruits and vegetables as well. Thus possible to manage overall.

This post is designed to serve as one stop guide for all my posts on Vietnam and answers most of the FAQsThere're many reasons to visit VietnamMinimum 1 week recommended, to get a good feel of Vietnam. More if you have time and budget.Major cities to explore in VietnamHanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) are two major citiesIf you have less than a week, I would recommend stay focused on either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh city. You can stay in city, take day trips to various attractions around the city. Walk into any travel shop on the street, check the options, photos, prices and then decide.Vietnam's local currency is VND or Vietnamese Dong. 1 INR is roughly 325 VND.Below is a complete list of my Bali blog posts covering various attractions, tips, itinerary, reviews and more:Indians need to apply and get e-Visa for Vietnam- Valid for entry at select airports only- Upon arrival you have to get a proper visa stamped on the passport before passing through immigration.Phuket has similar landscape and attractions.1) Most people are very friendly, but stay alert for possible tourist frauds2) Many people speak decent English, so language won't be a problem3)- Many visit Vietnam & Cambodia together. Even Laos is a good choice.