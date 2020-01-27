Explainer: Room types at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala
Hyatt Regency Dharamshala has different types of rooms ranging from INR 15000 a night going all the way up to INR 1.5 lakhs per night. This post gives you details of the different categories of rooms available at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala.
Hyatt Regency Dharamshala is the most luxurious stay you can have in the Dharamshala/Mcleodgunj area. It is Hyatt's latest and most elevated property, first 'Resort' under Hyatt Regency brand and well equipped to pamper you during your stay.
Quick Summary of room types at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort:
* Prices are indicative only. Refer official site for prevailing rates for dates of your choice. Hyatt members get some 15% off on above list price. Booking.com sells a room in a dozen different combinations-refundable/non refundable, with breakfast/without breakfast, depending on number of guests etc.
Things you should know about Hyatt Regency Rooms
1. There are 21 pairs of rooms with interconnected doors. For a family of 4, it is good idea to book these rooms and access both rooms internally.
2. Hyatt Regency Dharamshala resort has about 76 rooms and 4 villas as of now. Few more villas are coming up.
3. High speed internet is complementary to all guests in resort campus.
4. No need to insert key card upon entering the room. Motion sensors switch on the lights as you enter.
5. Round the clock in room dining is available. Breakfast in the room would cost around INR 750
6. All rooms get shower, only Suites and master bedroom in villas get a bath tub
7. Only few rooms in 5th floor have proper view of the Himalayas. Almost all other rooms have view of the pine forest.
King & Twin Rooms at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
The standard rooms at Hyatt Regency have all the luxuries one would ask for. About 30 sq meters of space, minibar, coffee maker, safe locker, iron, well equipped bathroom and so on. You can opt for one large bed or two single beds.
Above: King bed at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
Immediate next category of rooms come with an external balcony. We stayed in this category of rooms in 4th floor. Balcony is vary spacious even after providing two chairs.
Below: Coffee maker set- fairly standard. Suites get a premium coffee maker machine.
Regency Suites:
On the fifth floor, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has a few suites which are almost twice as spacious as a standard room. Regency Suites come with a living area, bath tub and other additional facilities over standard rooms.
Below: View of the Himalayas from one of the Regency Suites
If you would like some privacy and luxury, you can opt for Residence Villas. A residence villa is an independent building spread over 2 floors- ground floor gets a hall and kitchen, first floor has a master bedroom and second floor gets another bedroom. There is a small additional space where your maid or driver can also sleep. You don't have to share the building with other guests-complete privacy and control. You can cook your own food using the kitchen facilities provided or avail services of a private butler. Villa guests will have a quicker entry and exit into the resort compared to regular guests.
Above: Living room and kitchen in the ground floor of a 2 BR Residence Villa at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
Below: A bath tub in master bedroom of 2BR Residence Villa
As of now about three 2BR Residence villas are operational at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala. A few more residence villas are under construction and will be available shortly.
5 BR Shanti Villa
Shanti Villa is Hyatt Regency Dharamshala's most luxurious offering. It has a total of 5 bed rooms spread across 3 floors, totaling 390 square meters (13 times the standard rooms). Plus a spacious living room, dining room with massive chandelier and art work, kitchen, space for support staff, a private balcony and so on. Costing around 1.5 lakhs a night, Shanti Villa can accommodate up to 10-12 people, so not a huge expense if you calculate on per person basis. A private butler will be available at your service. Climbing up two floors could be a task but you can plan such that seniors stay in lower floors and younger people stay in upper floors.
Above: Large living room at Shanti Villa
Below: Master bedroom of Shanti Villa (first floor)
Above: Spacious private balcony on 2nd floor of Shanti Villa
Below: Kitchen at Shanti Villa. There is a maid room behind.
Book your rooms on Hyatt Regency's official website or on booking.com
Similar: Park Hyatt Resort & Spa Goa * One night at Hyatt Andaaz New Delhi *
Hyatt Regency Dharamshala is the most luxurious stay you can have in the Dharamshala/Mcleodgunj area. It is Hyatt's latest and most elevated property, first 'Resort' under Hyatt Regency brand and well equipped to pamper you during your stay.
Quick Summary of room types at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort:
|
#
|
Room Type
|
Key Features
|
Approx rent per day*
|
1
|
King Rooms/Twin Rooms
|
30 Sq meters
Available in King & Queen beds
|
15000 INR
|
2
|
King/Twin Rooms with Balcony
|
30 Sq meters + Balcony
|
16500 INR
|
3
|
King Rooms with private gardens
|
Small open garden area accessible from room- ideal for kids to play
|
17000 INR
|
4
|
Regency Suite- Grove view
|
59 Square meters, additional living area, bath tub, private butler
5th floor, forest view
|
25000 INR
|
5
|
Regency Suite with balcony
|
#4 + View of Himalayas
|
27000 INR
|
6
|
2 BR Residence Villa
|
135 square meters, bath tub in master BR, private kitchen
Can accommodate 4 guests + 1 or 2 support staff
|
50,000 INR
|
7
|
5 BR Shanti Villa
|
Can accommodate 10 guests + 2 to 3 support staff. Most luxurious option
|
1,50,000 INR
Things you should know about Hyatt Regency Rooms
1. There are 21 pairs of rooms with interconnected doors. For a family of 4, it is good idea to book these rooms and access both rooms internally.
2. Hyatt Regency Dharamshala resort has about 76 rooms and 4 villas as of now. Few more villas are coming up.
3. High speed internet is complementary to all guests in resort campus.
4. No need to insert key card upon entering the room. Motion sensors switch on the lights as you enter.
5. Round the clock in room dining is available. Breakfast in the room would cost around INR 750
6. All rooms get shower, only Suites and master bedroom in villas get a bath tub
7. Only few rooms in 5th floor have proper view of the Himalayas. Almost all other rooms have view of the pine forest.
King & Twin Rooms at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
The standard rooms at Hyatt Regency have all the luxuries one would ask for. About 30 sq meters of space, minibar, coffee maker, safe locker, iron, well equipped bathroom and so on. You can opt for one large bed or two single beds.
Above: King bed at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
Below: Coffee maker set- fairly standard. Suites get a premium coffee maker machine.
Regency Suites:
On the fifth floor, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has a few suites which are almost twice as spacious as a standard room. Regency Suites come with a living area, bath tub and other additional facilities over standard rooms.
Below: View of the Himalayas from one of the Regency Suites
If you would like some privacy and luxury, you can opt for Residence Villas. A residence villa is an independent building spread over 2 floors- ground floor gets a hall and kitchen, first floor has a master bedroom and second floor gets another bedroom. There is a small additional space where your maid or driver can also sleep. You don't have to share the building with other guests-complete privacy and control. You can cook your own food using the kitchen facilities provided or avail services of a private butler. Villa guests will have a quicker entry and exit into the resort compared to regular guests.
Above: Living room and kitchen in the ground floor of a 2 BR Residence Villa at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort
Below: A bath tub in master bedroom of 2BR Residence Villa
As of now about three 2BR Residence villas are operational at Hyatt Regency Dharamshala. A few more residence villas are under construction and will be available shortly.
5 BR Shanti Villa
Shanti Villa is Hyatt Regency Dharamshala's most luxurious offering. It has a total of 5 bed rooms spread across 3 floors, totaling 390 square meters (13 times the standard rooms). Plus a spacious living room, dining room with massive chandelier and art work, kitchen, space for support staff, a private balcony and so on. Costing around 1.5 lakhs a night, Shanti Villa can accommodate up to 10-12 people, so not a huge expense if you calculate on per person basis. A private butler will be available at your service. Climbing up two floors could be a task but you can plan such that seniors stay in lower floors and younger people stay in upper floors.
Above: Large living room at Shanti Villa
Below: Master bedroom of Shanti Villa (first floor)
Above: Spacious private balcony on 2nd floor of Shanti Villa
Below: Kitchen at Shanti Villa. There is a maid room behind.
Book your rooms on Hyatt Regency's official website or on booking.com
Similar: Park Hyatt Resort & Spa Goa * One night at Hyatt Andaaz New Delhi *
Leave a Comment