London Tower Bridge Lift Timing: Timings of London tower Bridge opening is available on the website- you can : Timings of London tower Bridge opening is available on the website- you can check it here and plan to be near the bridge during the opening time. Bridge opens up 2-3 times a day depending on traffic (large ships moving across the bridge that can’t pass if bridge is in place)





How long the opening lasts? Bridge is opened upwards only for a very short duration- just enough for ships to pass underneath. About a minute to open, a minute to close, may be a minute or two waiting for ships to cross. Typically the lift and close action will be over in less than 5 minutes, longer if there’re 2-3 ships waiting to cross.





Best place to be: What are the best spots to see London tower bridge open up?

We sat right on the bridge near the entry point where bridge folds up. This gave me a close view as you can see in pics and video. You can also watch from a distance from the pier nearby.

Other things to note:

Bridge will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic few mins before opening. Get to your vantage point in time.

Do not confuse London Bridge for London Tower bridge- both are separate. London Bridge is permanent concrete and can not be lifted.

Most of the bridges across Thames are lit during the night. Do not miss to view them in darkness.