Kavvayi islands, Backwaters, Payyanur, Kerala, drone clip

While returning from Kannur towards Mangaluru, I diverted to explore Kavvayi islands. About 4 kms from Payyanur, we reached the end of the road which was a starting point for boat rides. Someone came to us, gave us a business card which had different types of boat rides on offer. I had not decided on a boat ride, so I said No to him, and proceeded to explore what is there at Kavvayi.

I would see two different islands away from where we were. One of the resort had a few buildings. I believe overnight camping is possible here. Enjoy a short video below that I shot from drone at Kavvayi island, Payyanur, Kerala

Activities to try at Kavvayi backwaters:

1 Boat ride into mangrove forest: Locals organize boat ride and claim to take you into mangrove forest. I didn’t avail this service. The quote was 800 INR

2 Boat rides: Different other boat rides are available, prices vary depending on boat type, number of people and duration. You can check for yourself, negotiate a price and board.

3 Houseboat stay: A few houseboats are operating in Kavvayi backwater area. The backwaters are fed from multiple rivers in the region and would be good experience to try a houseboat here, not having to go all the way to Alleppy.

https://happyhouseboat.com/kavvayi-backwaters-houseboat/

https://keralabekalhouseboat.com/kavvayi-houseboat/

How to reach Kavvayi Island?

Kavvayi island is about 42 kms north of Kannur, 60 kms south of Kasargo. Payyanur is the nearest town and railway station. You can reach Payyanur by bus or train and take an auto to reach Kavvayi Islands. On Google maps you can search for Kavvayi Island camp or Kavvayi Backwaters.

If you are visiting Bekal fort or heading towards Wayanad, Kannur or Kochi from Mangalore, you can plan a diversion to explore Kavvayi island. Unless you plan to try houseboats, no point going all the way just for Kavvayi island. But when in the region, I would say it is definitely worth a visit.

Watch a short drone footage of Kavvayi Island below [Watch on youtube]