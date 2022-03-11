Room Types at Woods Resort Wayanad

The Woods Resort in Wayanad has 5 different types of rooms, with pricing INR 4000 per day (if you manage to get some offers on Agoda etc, non refundable, without meals) going all the way up to 19000 INR (Ebony tree house with b/f, lunch & dinner and 18% tax). This post shares details on each of these room types and which one is best suited for you.

1. Ebony Tree House: Ebony is a tree house with a scenic balcony. There are two Ebony treehouse cottages in the woods resort Wayanad. Getting into Ebony involves climbing some 12-15 odd steps. If you are ok with some climbing up and down and if you wish to enjoy scenic balcony views go for Ebony. Ebony room is spacious enough but is smaller in size compared to Oak or Cedar as it is a tree house, so if you are a large group you may prefer an additional room.

There is a pond and organic farm near Ebony. Ebony is closer to the pool and activity center but a bit far from reception. You can avail buggy service. WiFi network was bit weak in this part of the resort- so if you plan to work, just confirm once about internet connectivity.

Ebony is the most sought after room type in Woods Resort and the most priced one. If the tree house cottage excites you, book sooner.

2. Cedar: Cedar are the most spacious rooms in The Woods Resort Wayanad. Cedar has a large bedroom plus a spacious living room with a bed, where a 3rd person can be accommodated

Cedar rooms are next to Oak, built on vertical buildings. Some rooms are on ground floor and some are on the first floor.

3 Oak: Oak is very similar to Cedar in design, just that it is a bit smaller in size of living room and does not include 3rd bed. My stay was in Oak category room.

4. Rosewood Suite:

The name suite seems to create a feeling that it is very expensive, but Rosewood suite is the cheapest room type at the Woods Resort Wayanad. There are two rosewood suite rooms sharing the same common wall and they don’t have a balcony view. Rosewood suite cottages are at the center of the resort surrounded by kids play area, gardens and are closer to reception.

5. Teak cottages

Teak Cottages are the second cheapest accommodation option at Woods Resort. Teak cottages do not get a balcony like Oak or Cedar. The difference between Teak cottage and rosewood suite is that Teak cottages are standalone buildings- each cottage has its own exclusive walls and surrounding, so you won’t be sharing anything with anyone. This can justify a small premium teak cottages command over rosewood suite.

In all room types you get following amenities as standard

Kettle which can be used to make coffee, tea

Ward robe

Minibar (a small size refrigerator)

Television

Intercom

Drinking water (mineral water bottles are supplied now, soon they will be replaced with RO water.

WiFi

Additional features

Ebony, Oak and Cedar have balcony

Oak and Cedar have large living room

Rates by room type at Woods Resort Wayanad

Below are the rack rates for various room types in The Woods Resort, Wayanad. Amount in INR and 18% GST extra for rooms costing above 10000, 12% for rooms costing less than 10000 INR.

# Room Type CP MAP AP What is unique 1 Oak 9,500 12,000 14,000 Large living room with balcony 2 Cedar 11,000 13,000 15,000 Large living room with extra bed & balcony 3 Ebony 12,000 14,000 16,000 Treehouse, view 4 Teak Cottages 8,000 11,000 13,000 Independent cottages, no balcony, no separate living room 5 Rosewood Suite 7,500 10,000 12,000 Shares 1 wall with other rosewood suite, no balcony, no separate living room

CP= breakfast only, MAP = Breakfast + Lunch OR dinner, AP= Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Above are rack rates, per room per day. Actuals could be less depending on any ongoing offer or where you book- directly with resorts, some travel platforms running promotions etc. Rates go up during December & Jan, lots of discounts are available during monsoon months.

Which package to select?

If you select AP package which includes both dinner and lunch, you will be paying about 4000-5000 INR more + 18% tax (if is less than 10K, AP takes it above 10K, you pay 18% instead of 12% on entire amount). For two people, two extra meals= INR 6000/4 meals = about 1500 INR per meal. If you are not sure of having meals at resort or don't eat a lot you stick to cheaper CP plan and can order ala carte on need basis.

Which room type to select while visiting Woods Resort Wayanad?

# Room Type Pros Cons Best suited for 1 Oak Lots of space, Balcony, Good WiFi

Workation 2 people group 2 Cedar Lots of space, suitable for 3 people, balcony

Large families/family with kids 3 Ebony View, Experience, silence Closer to nature Limited space, steps to climb Couples who prefer solitude Those keen on tree house experience No budget constraint. 4 Teak Cottages

Less space compared to Oak Those on budget, no need for balcony/view Prefer outdoor sitting, space around room for kids etc 5 Rosewood Suite Cheapest Less space compared to Oak Those on budget, no need for balcony/view

Few more posts coming soon on Woods Resort. Stay tuned.