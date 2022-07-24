St Denis, Reunion Island- visa waiver Indians-details

Now read in detail

When we plan an international trip, Visa requirements are a major consideration. Typically a destination would fall under one of the following categories

Visa Rule Complexity Examples Visa on Arrival Very easy, just book flight n go Maldives, Nepal, Indonesia Visa on Arrival based on other visa Easy, if you qualify Philippines gives Visa on Arrival if you have US/UK visa etc e-Visa /Authorization Moderate- apply online few weeks in advance, submit docs, wait Vietnam, Australia Stamped visa Complex- Submit passport, documents, wait for decision Schengen, UK, Canada Stamped Visa after interview Most complex- physical interview required USA

But one country I have been tracking since 2018, called Reunion Island, a French overseas territory in Africa, has a special process. It is this complexity that held back my travel to this island prior to covid.





Visa rules for Indians visiting Reunion Island

On the face of it, the statement says “Indians and Chinese can avail visa on arrival at Reunion Island”- that sounds great, but this Visa on Arrival is granted on a very specific condition. The visitor should book a package through a registered travel agency and this travel agency should send request for visa waiver to Govt.





The other option is to request French Embassy for a visa that would be valid for reunion Island (regular short term Schengen Visa do not qualify this, you would need a long term Schengen visa or explicit marking on your visa calling it is valid for reunion island- the process to get this is not very clear on French Embassy website or agency like VFS.





This is where the process gets complicated. I can’t book a flight, hotel, arrive and get Visa on Arrival. A local travel agency should provide visa waiver letter and notify immigration about my arrival.





As per the information available online, this webpage has a list of travel agents authorized to facilitate this- link here. The website says Visa waiver costs 20 Euros and is free if we book package worth 500 Euros ( per person, not whole group)





From this list, I found email ID of a few agencies and sent them an email briefing my requirements and asking further details

The last email bounced. Remaining 3 didn’t reply (over 1 month now)- maybe they don’t know English or they don’t see a value entertaining a lone budget traveler from India.





I tried a few other things