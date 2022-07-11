Visiting Udupi heavy rains: pros cons, planning guide

Udupi is currently facing heavy monsoon rains. Red alert has been declared by the Met Department and school holidays are declared on multiple days by district administration. This naturally means we should stay indoors as much as possible and avoid travel, particularly closer to beaches, rivers and areas where rain/flood risk is high.

However some of us may have some compulsion to go out or have the risk taking appetite to go out and explore despite heavy rains. Different people will have different reasons to visit a destination despite not being the best time

Some have already booked their tickets and it is too late to cancel

Some are coming here on work, wish to explore a bit as much as possible and safe as their next visit is not known

Some never get heavy rains in their town, so keen to enjoy monsoon weather

Some people are well equipped for travel in rainy season and willing to take a bit of risk to explore during monsoon

If you are visiting Udupi during very heavy rains and are wondering if it is safe, if you should postpone, what all can be visited and what all are off limits, this post will give you a realistic information based on which you can make your decision.

I won’t say it is completely safe and you can explore Udupi during monsoon. You need to be on your toes with latest information, have high degree of situation awareness, maintain alertness and be ready with a plan B if things don’t go as planned. If you have an option, postpone and visit between September and May. Else read further

How bad is the rain situation in Udupi?

Udupi is an entire district. Most of the district is driveable and can be visited, while some part of the district gets into trouble as rain intensity increases- certain villages totally inundated and locals rescued on boats, ocean eating away beaches/beachside trees and houses in some areas, roads developing potholes in many places, certain underpasses/low lying roads getting flooded. Agumbe ghat is closed as of now due to landslide- so one of the approach to Udupi is closed. The situation is very dynamic and could change on hourly basis. It is not right to declare “don’t visit Udupi at all, it is very risky” at the same time, we can’t say “Nothing will ever happen, come down”. With little bit of risk it is possible to explore most of Udupi.

What a typical day is like during peak monsoon

Half the rain happens at night, so no big impact

Sea will be rough. Entering sea/river is not advised. All watersports/activities will be closed

During day time it doesn’t rain nonstop morning till night. Usually we get few hours of very heavy rain, moderate to low rain rest of the time and few hours of clear skies. Thus if we head out to explore if it is raining heavily we may have to stay inside the car. We can step out once rain intensity is manageable.

There will be lots of water on the roads. Water hides potholes making it tough. Lots of caution is needed while driving

Some low lying areas do get into water, making it unsafe to enter. We need to keep an eye on the news and stay out of troubled areas.

But despite all these normal life is going on. Locals are used to dealing with rain every year so most offices run normally, shops & hotels open, schools and colleges also operate on most days except certain days when red alert is declared and DC orders closure of schools. Many schools ask their teachers to come to work even though students are given holidays. IT offices do not declare any holiday but those who prefer, can work from home.