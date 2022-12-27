Floating Bridge in Malpe: visitor info

Malpe had a new attraction this year- a floating bridge on which we could stand, walk deep into the Arabian sea, be moved up and down by the waves under the bridge, have some fun and come back. This was launched during May 2022 at the cost of 80 lakhs. But this floating bridge collapsed in just 2 days, unable to withstand fierce winds and strong waves after which the bridge was dismantled. [news]

6 months later, the pontoon block bridge has been re-assembled, with stronger reinforcements to hold it in place and with experts consulted to confirm that floating bridge is safe. While the bridge was ready in December, official inauguration was delayed and due to pending safety assessment and monitoring by experts, public entry to Malpe’s floating bridge was further delayed. Now by end of 2022 Malpe’s latest attraction is open to public again.

What is so unique about the floating bridge?

Floating bridge is NOT fixed to ground using pillars. Thus as waves come in, bridge flexes up and down, slightly throwing visitors off balance and giving a sense of adventure. Stronger the waves, more the fun. Other options like walking on a sea walk won’t give this experience. Boat ride does give some of this experience of moving with the waves

Floating Bridge in Malpe: Basic visitor information

Timing: 8 AM to 6 PM

Fee: 100 INR per person

How long? 120 meters in length, 3 to 4 meters in width (Malpe seawalk is 1 km)

Duration: 15 minutes

Max capacity: 100 people at a time

Location: Near Gandhi statue, at the entrance of Malpe beach area

Parking: Available

Nearby: Malpe Seawalk , Boat to St Mary’s island, Delta point

Things to remember while visiting Malpe Floating Bridge

Wear footwear that gives you good grip. Do not wear slippers or high heels etc as you may find it difficult to balance on slippery floats

Not suited for small kids unless you are ready to hold their hand 100% of the time

Fun is at max when waves are strong. Not much fun if waves are flat, low key and don’t cause much sway in the bridge. Bit hard to predict but during monsoon and during high tide time waves are at their best.

My experience:

Coming soon. Last week when we visited it was not open to public. Will visit again this week and share some photos and videos

Are the pontoon block bridges strong enough?

Yes, I have seen an edition of The Grand tour where cars were driven on these bridges. Of course quality and strength of the blocks could vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. Watch below





I am still trying to understand why this project cost 80 lakhs.

Each of the blocks used to make a bridge are available for around 20-25 $ a piece- when you buy in bulk it is just 2000 INR per piece. Still let us assume 2500 INR a piece. For 120 meter long, 3 meter wide bridge, we would probably need some 200 to 300 blocks. [Source]

300 blocks is 7.5 lakh INR. Add to that transportation cost, fixing cost, cost of side rails- should not exceed 15 lakhs in my opinion.

100-150 life jacket needs to be purchased (500 to 1000 INR a piece- 1 lakh rupees)

Plus a dozen odd staff, guards need to be deployed- their salary need to be factored. So around 20 lakh to setup.

All these still doesn’t add up to 80 lakhs. But then you know Govt projects- they have to give security deposit and tender fee, bribe needs to paid (Karnataka Govt is accused of taking as much as 40% of project cost as bribe). Thus I guess 20 lakh spending is billed at 80 lakhs to Govt?

Now they are charging 100 INR per person to enter. Assuming 1000 people enter per day, that is 1 lakh INR in revenue per day. Within 1 month they can recover their entire investment and start making profits. Other than staff salary there is not much to maintain, except replacing any damaged boxes if any. That is assuming the bridge holds on.

To give you a comparison, boat ride to St Mary’s cost 300 INR per person. A full day at amusement parks (like GRS) cost 700 to 900 INR. 100 INR is fine for one time experience I think, but would have been nice if the floating bridge was a bit longer- like 500 meters instead of 120.

What do you think of this floating bridge? Exciting?

If this idea of floating bridge proves to be a commercial success, same may be introduced in other places- Mangalore, Honnavara, Karwar, Gokarna, Murudeshwara etc. Let us see