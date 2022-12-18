Sunrise by Aghanashini River, Kumta

On a Sunday morning, we headed to a spot near Kumta to view sunrise. We were taken there by Pratap's local friend. The location isn't exactly listed on map so without local knowledge it is hard to reach here. We were greeted to a nice sunrise image and a large swampy location filled with river water. A new road is being constructed here.

Enjoy a few drone photographs





We spent about an hour, with Pratap shooting timelapse (let us wait for him to publish them)

December seemed like a perfect time. Aghanashini river was neither overflowing nor dry, so it offered perfect view from top. The road we were on is still not on Google map.



