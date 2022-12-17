Kumta beach is more attractive than you thought!
Kumta beach doesn't get listed among popular beaches in coastal Karnataka. Tourists do not plan a visit here while beaches in Gokarna, Honnavara, Udupi get all the attention. Even I had not visited Kumta beach so far while I have passed through Kumta hundreds of times.
Kumta beach is worth visiting because multiple reasons
1. Rocks that extend into sea- like a mini St Mary's island feeling without having to take boat ride
2. Not too far from Kumta city or highway (around 4 kms) with good road access
3. No tourist crowd like Malpe or Gokarna
4. Some shallow areas safe for kids to enter
5. Drive a few kms north or south, you will find more spots of interest, different type of terrain/views.
We visited Kumta beach recently in the evening with little bit of daylight left. While I shot a short drone clip, Pratap has captured some amazing timelapse photos.
Watch a drone clip below [Watch on Youtube]
