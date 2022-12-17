 Kumta beach is more attractive than you thought! - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Kumta beach is more attractive than you thought!

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Kumta beach doesn't get listed among popular beaches in coastal Karnataka. Tourists do not plan a visit here while beaches in Gokarna, Honnavara, Udupi get all the attention. Even I had not visited Kumta beach so far while I have passed through Kumta hundreds of times.

Kumta beach is worth visiting because multiple reasons

1. Rocks that extend into sea- like a mini St Mary's island feeling without having to take boat ride

2. Not too far from Kumta city or highway (around 4 kms) with good road access

3. No tourist crowd like Malpe or Gokarna

4. Some shallow areas safe for kids to enter

5. Drive a few kms north or south, you will find more spots of interest, different type of terrain/views.

We visited Kumta beach recently in the evening with little bit of daylight left. While I shot a short drone clip, Pratap has captured some amazing timelapse photos.

Watch a drone clip below [Watch on Youtube]

Also read: Beach Stay in Kumta * Places to visit in Kumta * Kirbele fort

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.