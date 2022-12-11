 36+ Waterfalls visited in 2022: Details - eNidhi India Travel Blog

36+ Waterfalls visited in 2022: Details

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Visited 36 waterfalls in 2022- on an average 3 per month. Most of them in Karnataka (coastal and western ghats), few in Goa, MH and one international. Below is a compilation of their names, basic details in case you want to include them in your trip to cities near which these waterfalls are located.

Waterfalls are interesting places to visit, because they are refreshing, usually involve a bit of trekking in the woods and experience varies depending on what month you are visiting. Many waterfalls are also adventurous due to leech bites, complex trekking involved.

Wherever I have a detailed post on each of these waterfalls, a link has been provided on the title

#

Name

Nearest Town

Distance from nearest town

Access

Rating

Complex to access waterfalls but totally worth visiting

1

Dedupe Falls

Belthangady

27 kms

Moderate

5*

2

Doodhsagar

Kollem

15 kms 

Very Complex

5*

3

Belkal Theertha falls

Kollur

24 kms

Complex

5*

4

Saitavade Falls MH

Nandagaon

20 kms

Easy

5*

5

Barkana Falls

Agumbe

12 kms

Complex

4*

6

Kudlu Theertha

Agumbe/ Hebri

25 kms/

20 kms

Moderate

4*

7

Jhari Falls

Chikmagalur

24 kms

Complex

4*

8

Bhandaje falls

Chikmagalur

90 kms

Very Complex

4*







Medium complexity/Easy to visit falls worth visiting in right season if you are in the region

9

Jogi Gundi falls

Agumbe

5 kms

Easy

2*

10

Apsarakonda Falls

Honnavara

15 kms

Very Easy

3*

11

Durga Falls

Karkala

6 kms

Very Easy

2*

12

Honnammana Halla Falls

Chikmagalur

23 kms

Very Easy

2*

13

Suoi Tranh Waterfall

Phu Quoc

5 kms

Moderate

3*

14

Talasi Abbi

Mastikatte

7 kms

Easy

2*

15

Kodige Falls

Chikmagalur

67 kms

Easy

2*

16

Hosagod falls

Honnavara

65 kms

Moderate

4*

17

Sirimane Falls

Sringeri

18 kms

Easy

3*

18

Vajra Waterfalls

Castle Rock

42 kms

Moderate

3*

19

Jog Falls

Sagara

37 kms

Easy

4*

20

Adyar

Mangalore

15 kms

Moderate

3*

21

Nipli Husur falls

Sagara

33 kms

Very Easy

2*







Not so great, worth a quick stop if passing by







22

Haklamane Falls

Byndoor

14 kms

Easy

1*

23

Theerthakere falls

Sringeri

18 kms

Easy

2*

24

Kushal Falls

Sringeri

22 kms

Easy

1*

25

Charmadi Ghat falls

Charmadi


Easy

2*

26

Name forgotten,

50 Rs ticket falls between

Dandeli & Karwar

Dandeli


Easy

0*

27

Arbi

Manipal

3 kms

Very Easy

1*

28

Tombattu

Haladi

24 kms

Very Easy

1*

29

Hulikal

Siddapura

16 kms

Very Easy

2*

30

Jomlu Theertha

Hebri

12 kms

Easy

2*

31

Anashi Falls

Dandeli 

65 kms

Easy

2* 

32

Karval Falls

Manipal

6 kms

Easy

0*

33

Gulnadi Falls

Byndoor

14 kms

Moderate

2*

34

Nhavankond

Nandagaon

27 kms

Easy

2*

35

Udear Springs

Madgaon

13 kms

Easy

2*

36

Mist waterfalls, Goa

Madgaon

14 kms

Moderate

1* 














Below are some more detailing for the interested.


Drone Footage

Drone footage is available for below waterfalls


Most complex ones- Belkal Theertha, Barkana and Doodhsagar were the most complex ones. Doodhsagar was 22kms trek. Belkal theertha I had done 3-4 hour trek last year twice- this time just sent my drone across. Barkana falls as well I need to trek, just saw from a viewpoint and sent my drone for closeup. A few complex ones I could just fly the drone and get a good view than having to trek all the way.


Most amazing ones:  Saitavade Falls MH, Barkana falls, Vajra falls and Didupe were most amazing in terms of view offered. Jhari falls was great too. Doodhsagar was great but view from bottom was limited.


Waste of time: Haklamane was waste of time, a few waterfalls close to Madgaon had very little water even in August 3rd week.  Mist waterfalls, Udear Springs etc in Goa can be skipped in my opinion.


Read a separate post on waterfalls of Chikmagalur district


Most expensive: 100 Rs per person + camera charges (1000 Rs for 500 mm lens, 300 Rs minimum) was applicable for Kudlu Theertha, Belkal Theerha, Jogi Gundi and many other falls managed by Karnataka forest department. Doodhsagar trek also cost us a fair bit. Few waterfalls also need a guide at 1000 Rs extra- we didn’t visit such falls this year. For one waterfall between Dandeli and Karwar paid 50 Rs per person but it was totally useless. Need to be more careful.


Repeat visit: Haklamane, Sirimane, Doodhsagar, Arbi falls, Jogi Gundi, Kudlu Theertha, Jomlu Theertha, Jog falls are repeat visits.


Couldn’t visit: Onake Abbi, Arasinagundi in western ghats, many waterfalls in Goa I wanted to but couldn’t visit either due to complex permission process or lack of time. Will try for 2023. Saw Bangara Kusuma from a distance- need to plan a visit. Manikyadhara in Chikmagalur as well I couldn’t visit due to bad roads and jeep drivers demanding 1000s of rupees. Many waterfalls in Goa are still to be visited, may be for 2023.


Similar: Waterfalls of Udupi district * Waterfalls visited in 2021 *

Leave a Comment

2 comments:

  1. AnonymousSunday, December 11, 2022 11:00:00 AM

    Most honest review of waterfalls with all the essential points to consider if visiting. Definitely THE blog to refer to for anyone who is planning to explore waterfalls of western ghats.

    ReplyDelete

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.