36+ Waterfalls visited in 2022: Details

Drone Footage

Drone footage is available for below waterfalls





Most complex ones- Belkal Theertha, Barkana and Doodhsagar were the most complex ones. Doodhsagar was 22kms trek. Belkal theertha I had done 3-4 hour trek last year twice- this time just sent my drone across. Barkana falls as well I need to trek, just saw from a viewpoint and sent my drone for closeup. A few complex ones I could just fly the drone and get a good view than having to trek all the way.

Most amazing ones: Saitavade Falls MH, Barkana falls, Vajra falls and Didupe were most amazing in terms of view offered. Jhari falls was great too. Doodhsagar was great but view from bottom was limited.

Waste of time: Haklamane was waste of time, a few waterfalls close to Madgaon had very little water even in August 3rd week. Mist waterfalls, Udear Springs etc in Goa can be skipped in my opinion.

Most expensive: 100 Rs per person + camera charges (1000 Rs for 500 mm lens, 300 Rs minimum) was applicable for Kudlu Theertha, Belkal Theerha, Jogi Gundi and many other falls managed by Karnataka forest department. Doodhsagar trek also cost us a fair bit. Few waterfalls also need a guide at 1000 Rs extra- we didn’t visit such falls this year. For one waterfall between Dandeli and Karwar paid 50 Rs per person but it was totally useless. Need to be more careful.





Repeat visit: Haklamane, Sirimane, Doodhsagar, Arbi falls, Jogi Gundi, Kudlu Theertha, Jomlu Theertha, Jog falls are repeat visits.

Couldn’t visit: Onake Abbi, Arasinagundi in western ghats, many waterfalls in Goa I wanted to but couldn’t visit either due to complex permission process or lack of time. Will try for 2023. Saw Bangara Kusuma from a distance- need to plan a visit. Manikyadhara in Chikmagalur as well I couldn’t visit due to bad roads and jeep drivers demanding 1000s of rupees. Many waterfalls in Goa are still to be visited, may be for 2023.

