Waterfalls of Chikmagalur district: list & details
Chikmagalru has lots of waterfalls. I had visited a few of them earlier and visited many of them again this month. Here is a summary of different waterfalls in Chikmagaluru district, their distance from nearest town, complexity (how easy or difficult it is to access) and if it is really worth including in your plan.
|
#
|
Name
|
Nearest Town
|
Details
|
1
|
Sirimane Falls
|
Sringeri
|
18 kms from Sringeri, 50 INR per
person, 8.30 AM till 5 PM, 50 steps, no entry into water, worth visiting if
nearby
|
2
|
Jhari Falls
|
Chikmagalur
|
Great falls, 3 kms trek 1 way due to
jeep service strike, no entry fee
|
3
|
Theerthakere falls
|
Sringeri
|
Roadside falls, worth a quick stop,
18 kms from Sringeri
|
4
|
Kushal Falls
|
Sringeri
|
22 kms from Sringeri, not so great,
just a small roadside falls, stop if passing by
|
5
|
Falls in Charmadi Ghat
|
Roadside falls, only during monsoon,
worth a stop while passing through
|
6
|
Manikyadhara falls
|
Chikmagalur
|
Last 3-4 kms bad roads, great views,
jeep ride costs 1200 per jeep with 30 min time
|
7
|
Kodige Falls
|
Mudigere
|
Worth visiting while going to
Ballalarayana Durga. Good for family timepass
|
8
|
Hebbe Falls
|
Chikmagalur
|
Need 4x4 jeep ride, great waterfalls,
leeches. I am yet to visit this falls
|
9
|
Elaneeru Falls
|
Kalasa
|
Access via private property, better
if you stay nearby, no crowd, steep slope access road. Worth the effort.
|
10
|
Kalhattagiri falls
|
Chikmagalur
|
Easy access, worth a stop while going
to Kemmannugundi
|
11
|
Honnammana Halla Falls
|
Chikmagalur
|
Easy access, by the roadside, worth a
quick stop
|
12
|
Ukkada Falls
|
Yet to visit this falls
|
13
|
Shanti Falls
|
Yet to visit this falls
|
14
|
Abbikallu falls
|
Couldn't locate
|
15
|
Hanumana Gundi falls
|
|
150-200 steps down, no access to water, ticketed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points to note:
You won’t be able to visit all of them in 1 day. They are spread over 300 kms, most have timings and trekking/jeep ride etc so you would need at least 2 days to explore all the waterfalls in Chikmagalur (excluding your travel to Chikmagalur from your home city). Alternatively you can chose to skip a few that are far off or not worth the trek.
Which waterfall is best for what?
|
I want to
|
Best waterfalls
|
Take a bath under the falls
|
Manikyadhara, Elaneeru, Jhari falls,
Kodige
|
Trek till the falls
|
Jhari & Hebbe, Manikyadhara
|
See some falls very easy to access
|
Honnammana Halla, Charmadi Ghat,
Sirimane, Theerthakere, Kalhattagiri falls
|
Stay close to waterfalls
|
Sirimane, Elaneeru, Jhari falls have homestays nearby,
|
Unknown/Private waterfalls
|Some homestays and resorts (Eagle Eye Resort for example) claim to have access to private waterfalls. You can try you luck. Mostly these will be small streams which can be shown as waterfall during monsoon months.
There are a few more waterfalls in Chikmagaluru which I’ve not visited even once. Will keep them in mind for next trip. Hebbe, Ukkada etc.
Detailed blog posts are available on specific waterfalls- Jhari * Sirimane * Elaneeru Falls * Kodige Falls * Hanumana Gundi falls *
