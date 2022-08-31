Waterfalls of Chikmagalur district: list & details

Chikmagalru has lots of waterfalls. I had visited a few of them earlier and visited many of them again this month. Here is a summary of different waterfalls in Chikmagaluru district, their distance from nearest town, complexity (how easy or difficult it is to access) and if it is really worth including in your plan.

# Name Nearest Town Details 1 Sirimane Falls Sringeri 18 kms from Sringeri, 50 INR per person, 8.30 AM till 5 PM, 50 steps, no entry into water, worth visiting if nearby 2 Jhari Falls Chikmagalur Great falls, 3 kms trek 1 way due to jeep service strike, no entry fee 3 Theerthakere falls Sringeri Roadside falls, worth a quick stop, 18 kms from Sringeri 4 Kushal Falls Sringeri 22 kms from Sringeri, not so great, just a small roadside falls, stop if passing by 5 Falls in Charmadi Ghat Roadside falls, only during monsoon, worth a stop while passing through 6 Manikyadhara falls Chikmagalur Last 3-4 kms bad roads, great views, jeep ride costs 1200 per jeep with 30 min time 7 Kodige Falls Mudigere Worth visiting while going to Ballalarayana Durga. Good for family timepass 8 Hebbe Falls Chikmagalur Need 4x4 jeep ride, great waterfalls, leeches. I am yet to visit this falls 9 Elaneeru Falls Kalasa Access via private property, better if you stay nearby, no crowd, steep slope access road. Worth the effort. 10 Kalhattagiri falls Chikmagalur Easy access, worth a stop while going to Kemmannugundi 11 Honnammana Halla Falls Chikmagalur Easy access, by the roadside, worth a quick stop 12 Ukkada Falls Yet to visit this falls 13 Shanti Falls Yet to visit this falls 14 Abbikallu falls Couldn't locate 15 Hanumana Gundi falls 150-200 steps down, no access to water, ticketed

Below is a summary

Points to note:

You won’t be able to visit all of them in 1 day. They are spread over 300 kms, most have timings and trekking/jeep ride etc so you would need at least 2 days to explore all the waterfalls in Chikmagalur (excluding your travel to Chikmagalur from your home city). Alternatively you can chose to skip a few that are far off or not worth the trek.

Map link here

Which waterfall is best for what?

I want to Best waterfalls Take a bath under the falls Manikyadhara, Elaneeru, Jhari falls, Kodige Trek till the falls Jhari & Hebbe, Manikyadhara See some falls very easy to access Honnammana Halla, Charmadi Ghat, Sirimane, Theerthakere, Kalhattagiri falls Stay close to waterfalls Sirimane, Elaneeru, Jhari falls have homestays nearby, Kemmannugundi (jeep start point for Hebbe falls) has few Govt n Pvt properties where you can stay. Unknown/Private waterfalls Some homestays and resorts (Eagle Eye Resort for example) claim to have access to private waterfalls. You can try you luck. Mostly these will be small streams which can be shown as waterfall during monsoon months.

There are a few more waterfalls in Chikmagaluru which I’ve not visited even once. Will keep them in mind for next trip. Hebbe, Ukkada etc.

