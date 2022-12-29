13+ Islands off coastal Karnataka, only 3 accessible!

Karnataka has a long coastline between Mangaluru and Karwar. The coastline between Kerala Border and Goa border is around 300 kms long. In this post, my point of interest are the small islands located off the coast of Karnataka.

Karnataka has about 13+ islands off the coast. Note: I am only considering islands inside Arabian sea which seem to be of decent size, excluding rocks and minor islands, not counting islands inside rivers- there are several in that category and that warrants a separate post.

But of these 13+ islands only 1 is easily accessible by tourists- St Mary’s island can be visited paying 300 INR per person for boat ride.

Two other islands are accessible but at a high price. You can stay at Kurumgad island if you are ready to pay about 25000 INR per night per room to Cinator island resort guys. The Netrani island near Mudureshwar is accessible to scuba diving customers- but they only get to dive near the island, not enter it to explore.

Few islands near Karwar are managed by Navy and off limit to general public. Rest of the islands are not accessible to tourists. They are deemed too small or probably no one thought it would be worth offering a boat ride to these islands. If you pay boat operators in Karwar they can take you around few of the islands. Scuba dive, boat ride etc will set you back by several thousand rupees.