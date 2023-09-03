Floating Markets of Thailand: Khlong Lat Mayom

Floating markets of Thailand was something I had missed during my previous visits, so made it a point to visit at least one this time. There are many floating markets- you should visit at least one of them.

What to expect at floating markets?

Walk by the canal

Restaurants by the canal

Boat rides through the canal to nearby temples and markets



Purchasing goods from another boat while sitting in your boat

Musical performance and other attractions



I visited Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market. It was some 16 kms from my hostel (PLOY) and accessible through public transport (had to walk some 3.5 kms)

I found shops selling tender coconut for the cheapest price 20 baht at Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market. Inside city, at Khaosan road, the price is 50 baht a piece.

At first I walked along the banks of the canal, watching boats move along. The long boats powered by a large motor are skillfully operated by locals, avoiding colliding with each other or hitting the walls of the canal. The boat has an elevated front, so very difficult for those sitting behind to get full view of the path ahead. The boats have horn system to warn each other at turning points.

After walking along the bank, I crossed over into the market area. There was some performance going on. Could not find anything pure veg so didn't buy anything. Only grace was finding cheap tender coconuts.

There was a boat ride option for 100 baht. It is a shared boat with few other tourists. If we wish to rent entire boat for ourselves then the price is 1000 baht. The boat ride takes about 90 mins, with one stop at a flower market, another stop at a nursery (20 mins at each stop) and passing through the narrow canals.

The 100 baht floating market boat ride is much more value for money than Venice's 80 Euro Gondola ride.

There was no public transport till Khlong Lat Mayom floating market, but if you can walk for a few kms, you can reach here for about 20-30 baht one way from city. Alternatively you can look for organized tours- your hostel or hotel may be able to suggest you one- for about 1000 bahts, you will be taken to a floating market in a shared transportation, one boat ride included, some free time and then drop back to city.

Standby for a short video

