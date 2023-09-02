Broad Lands heritage Mansion, Triplicane, Chennai

Broadlands is a heritage building in Chennai's Triplicane area, often known as Mansions. The caretaker told me it is a 150 year old building, though the display outside says "from 1951" meaning the building is about 72-73 years old. Chennai has many such mansions listed on hotel booking websites like booking.com. You can stay in these vintage buildings and have a unique experience.

What to expect at Broad lands Mansion?

The mansion is a vintage building so do not expect modern facilities. But it was well maintained, so was clean and decent for few night stay. Below things you should know.

I took the cheapest room- a single room without attached bathroom- had to use a shared bathroom bit far from my room. The room costed me under 800 INR per night.

There was no AC. Only fan.

Only one power socket was available.

There were few very friendly cats which made my stay memorable

Broadland Mansion has several types of rooms- a large family room, double bed room with attached bath and so on. Depending on your likes and budget you can chose one.

Broadland Mansion has a 24 hour check out policy which is great. They also have a 24x7 reception, so you can check in and check out any time.

There is no restaurant in house. You will have to walk 500-1000meters on main road for decent restaurants like Sangeetha, Adyar Anand Bhavan, Anand Bhawan etc. Or order online.

I went to terrace in my free time. Below are some views



lease note that the area is not very clean and hygienic. Be prepared to navigate lanes with dirt and filth.

Overall my stay was fine. If Triplicane is close to your work location then you can try staying in one of these mansions.

