TVS Apache RTR310: Initial impressions

While the ad says starting price is 2.43 lakhs, that is for base variant. Top variant with some critical accessories added will cost 3.5 lakh INR on road. So this will need some budgeting.

Loaded with dozens of features we may seldom use. RTR310 is promising several segment first and cutting edge features- cooled seats, cruise control, cornering ABS, wheelie control and much more. But I see following risks

Most of us won’t use many of these features often

Too many electronics, sensors are a maintenance risk. Once they fail soon after warranty period will cost several thousands to replace/repair

TVS could have launched a base variant without so many fancy features for 20-30k less and offer these on top variant only.

Very high pillion seat position is a big concern for my family. Getting on and off will be a trouble. But this issue exists with several sports bikes. Only bullet like models, models under 160 cc have a second seat at the same height as the rider seat.

Top speed of 150 kmph feels low. My 160 cc RTR 160 touches 110 kmph, so twice as powerful RTR 310 could have got higher top speed. But it is fine. 110-120 is the fastest you can go legally on Indian roads. Beyond 150 kmph it is never safe due to unpredictable Indian road conditions and risk of accidents. So I think most customers can live with 150kmph speed, except if you aim to hit a track and race.



I was closely monitoring the launch of TVS Apache RTR 310, the naked bike version of RR310. It was launched yesterday evening. My own RTR 160 has completed 9 years and is due for a replacement.

Buying a new model soon after launch is a risk due to following reason



- There will be several small niggles that the product team would have missed testing due to timeline pressures.



- It will take 3 to 6 months for various issues to surface and automobile companies to silently fix them.



- Even the accessory market will take time to study the new model and launch accessories.



- We also need to wait for initial response from market- if many people buy the model then resale value will be good, accessory makers will develop more accessories and spare part availability also will be good



As of now I will keep an eye on reviews and customer feedback through 2023 and if all goes well, will book early 2024.



RTR 310 doesn’t have a direct competitor but in that budget, Triumph 400, KTM 390, Dominar 400 seem to be popular alternatives for someone who has 3.5 lakh to spend and wants a good high speed bike for highway cruising and a bit of adventure. On the lower side alternatives are Karizma, Yamaha FZ25, Ronnin, Gixxer 250, Plusar 250 and few such models between 200 to 300 cc capacity.



Link to TVS official website : https://www.tvsmotor.com/tvs-apache/apache-rtr-310



