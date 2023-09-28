Carpooling is legal or not? My thoughts

Carpooling is the process where a car driver shares his car with others, so that instead of 4-5 people all driving their own cars, only 1 car hits the road, saving fuel, reducing traffic and expenses for car owners.



There are many apps that have come up to help people carpool- Quick Ride, Bla Bla car etc.



However auto and taxi drivers are against car pooling as it reduces demand for autos and taxies. Transport department doesn’t seem to have a clear policy on car pooling yet- recently I read a news article that Carpooling will be banned in Karnataka as the Govt thinks using whiteboard car for carpooling means commercial use and hence not allowed.

Image taken from twitter



Below are my thoughts on carpool



Allow car pool in a non commercial basis only

Only colleagues (having ID card of same company) or neighbors (having address proof of same apartment/residential area) should be allowed to carpool

Picking up total strangers for car pool is a security risk and also major hit on revenue opportunity of taxi and auto drivers

Vehicle owner doing carpooling should only be allowed to recover fuel expense and not run it as a commercial venture full day, charging more than expense (ex: if car is certified to give 15 kmpl and 1 liter cost 105 INR, per km expense is 7 INR. If 4 people are sharing the cab, each should not be asked to pay more than 2 INR per km. If passengers are asked to pay 5 or 10 INR per km then it is clearly a commercial motive.

Not sure how to handle if someone wants to carpool for a weekend trip- maybe everyone should be friends on facebook?



If someone is using their whiteboard car as a shared taxi all day ferrying people around for a fee in the name of carpooling, it is definitely not fair on yellow board taxi drivers who pay extra tax. However, someone picking up colleagues or neighbors on the way to work or back home should definitely be allowed.

Companies like Zoomcar are openly renting whiteboard cars on self drive rental. No action by authorities on Zoomcar yet. Rapio taxi drivers are banned for using whiteboard two wheelers but delivery boys using whiteboard two wheeler is not banned anywhere.



What are your thoughts?

