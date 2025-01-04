Lingambudhi Lake park, Mysuru

Lingambudhi lake is one of the many lakes around Mysuru. Others are Kukkarehalli lake, Karanji kere, KRS Gardens etc. Please note that Lingambudhi lake has 2 separate entrances.

1. Lingambudhi Park: Entry fee 60 INR per person, gives you access to park- garden, watch tower (under construction), fountains etc but can't get close to the lake and no access to walking trail circling the Lingambudhi lake



Map of the Lingambudhi park

We visited the park and below is what you can expect

A watch tower is under construction: You can see Chamundi hill from the top. Rest of the view is OK. Lake view is partially obstructed by trees- you may not get great pictures.

Flower Gardens: could see sunflowers and other flowers-nice campus to walk around a bit, rest or try some photography

Drinking water is available at 2 locations

A decent restroom is available

Some parts of the garden are at its best only during major events- else they will be in a non maintained format

A smaller walking trail around the pond area possible, but not as good as walking along the periphery of the lake

Some mock elephants, airplanes and other stuff

There is provision for a musical fountain but was not operational

A small children play area is available

Few fruit bearing trees can also be spotted

2. Walking trail: You can circle around the Lingambudhi lake and enjoy a nice walk. No access to park (gardens, watch tower etc). Open from 5.30 AM to 9.30 AM in the morning and again in the evening. You can get a closer look at the lake. But when I tried to do a full circle I couldn't- there were some dirty sections blocking the path. Had to come back

Lingambudhi lake is some 5-6 kms away from city center. Is it better than Kukkarehalli lake? No. But if you're done walking around Kukkarehalli lake you can visit Lingambudhi lake once.