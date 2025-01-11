Planet Earth Aquarium & animal Park, Mysuru: what to expect

Planet Earth is a tourist spot just outside Mysuru city. It has an aquarium, several animals and few activities like ziplining, kids play area and a canteen.

Planet earth has an entry ticket of 200 INR per person. Activity charges extra. Your next best alternative, has an entry ticket of 299. But while A is inside city, you will have to drive 10-15kms out of Mysuru city to visit Planet Earth.

Aquarium: 20-30 different species of fishes kept in standard size fish tanks- no large aquarium or tunnel like experience. For some fishes the tank is too small.



Animals/Mini Zoo



A fairly large and open campus that houses parrots, rabbits, snakes, few cows (Punganur breed), Ostrich, Goats, dogs, cats, emus, ducks, birds etc. A few animals you can pet a bit- like cows, rabbits. Other animals you've to see from outside as they are caged and hard to touch. Kids may like the experience.



Holding birds and animals is a chargeable activity

Zipline is an adventure activity you can try- about a 100 meters or so, not very long. Costs 200 INR



Kids play area: Free to use area



Gardens: Few plants



Canteen: Some basic food items are available if you're hungry. Reasonable price. No other hotel available in 5-10 km radius so either have here or plan your food.



Animal Statues: There are some mock animals like elephant, giraffe statues etc

Overall one can spend an hour or 2 easily

