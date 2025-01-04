 The hobby Place, Mysuru: Nice way to learn creativity - eNidhi India Travel Blog

The hobby Place, Mysuru: Nice way to learn creativity

Saturday, January 04, 2025

The hobby place is a nice option to spend a few hours trying different forms of art. You can try pottery, art etc at their campus. If you've exhausted Mysuru's post famous tourist spots like the Palace, Chamundi hills etc and got a few hours to spare, consider visiting the Hobby Place.


The entry to Hobby Place is free. You will be charged for the materials you would need to try your art. Like I chose to pickup a small size canvas board to try painting on. This board cost 350 INR. You can also chose from various other things like bags, circular boards to try mandala, alphabets and so on. Price varies for different materials. The hobby place staff will provide paint, brushes, some sample art to refer to etc to try your art on the canvas board you purchased.

I first asked if I can try painting a peacock. Staff said it will be too complex for first timer. Then I asked if I can paint a red venue car- that also was turned down. Eventually settled for an image from their collection.

First I had to draw the boundaries and art using pencil. Then started filling colours. Getting the desired shade was not easy. Also getting sharp lines using paint brush needs practice. I might have spent about 45 minutes and then decided to call it a day. Art is an expensive hobby- will have to spend a lot on canvas, paint, brush etc if I have to try it often. Let me see.

Watch on instagram

Other information related to the Hobby Place, Mysuru:

  • A restroom is available,
  • No cafe. 
  • WiFi available, not very strong, ok for basic work
  • Parking space is on the main road
  • Official website: https://thehobbyplace.in/
Nearby: Planet Earth Aquarium * Balamuri falls * Lingambudhi Lake & park

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.