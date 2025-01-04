The hobby Place, Mysuru: Nice way to learn creativity

The hobby place is a nice option to spend a few hours trying different forms of art. You can try pottery, art etc at their campus. If you've exhausted Mysuru's post famous tourist spots like the Palace, Chamundi hills etc and got a few hours to spare, consider visiting the Hobby Place.



The entry to Hobby Place is free. You will be charged for the materials you would need to try your art. Like I chose to pickup a small size canvas board to try painting on. This board cost 350 INR. You can also chose from various other things like bags, circular boards to try mandala, alphabets and so on. Price varies for different materials. The hobby place staff will provide paint, brushes, some sample art to refer to etc to try your art on the canvas board you purchased.

I first asked if I can try painting a peacock. Staff said it will be too complex for first timer. Then I asked if I can paint a red venue car- that also was turned down. Eventually settled for an image from their collection.

First I had to draw the boundaries and art using pencil. Then started filling colours. Getting the desired shade was not easy. Also getting sharp lines using paint brush needs practice. I might have spent about 45 minutes and then decided to call it a day. Art is an expensive hobby- will have to spend a lot on canvas, paint, brush etc if I have to try it often. Let me see.



Other information related to the Hobby Place, Mysuru: