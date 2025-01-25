Skydining Maravanthe (Trasi): Experience & Review

I had experienced Skydining in Mangaluru last year. Now we have an option closer home at Maravanthe beach. I was initially skeptical as Mangalore sky dining for 1500 INR you will get one glass juice and few pakodas. Not keen to spend huge amount I had shelved plans of taking family to Skydining.

However later I realized that Skydining at Maravanthe operates under a different pricing model. Here you have to pay a fixed price for the ride (500 INR per person for 20 minutes, 700 INR during sunset time) and then pay extra for food as per order. This helps us save some money. We can do a ride for 500 INR and order a few items for 100-200 INR if needed, else skip diniing completely as well.

The crane lifts the dining table up. Once there, crew from ground manually rotate the table 360 degree using ropes- this way everyone get view from all angles.



Watch a short reel [Watch on Instagram]





Here is the menu for Skydining Maravanthe- it is reasonably priced. The momo we ordered was not steam fried though.

How to reach Maravanthe sky dining: Buses are available from Kundapura-buses going towards Bhatkal, Byndoor etc can drop you off at Maravanthe beach. About 1 km detour will be needed while going in car as U-turn is far away. One you enter Maravanthe beach road you can't miss the large crane on your right side (while coming from Kundapura side)

Summary: Maravanthe skydining is smartly priced unlke Mangaluru one. For about 500 INR you can get nice view of Maravanthe beach from top for 20 minutes. It is a good experience to have when family or guests are visiting.



