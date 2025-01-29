Swarna Dweepam village island near Udupi

Swarna Dweepam is a nice property by the river some 15 kms away from Udupi town.

Swarna Dweepam has 3 different types of rooms

Cottage Rooms with river view:

Cottage rooms are best of what Swarna Dweepam has on offer- costs about 2500 INR per day - Cottage has attached bath, a balcony to sit and view the river and a spacious room to sleep in. Cottage is built on an elevated platform.



Huts: Huts are small rooms with a conicaly shaped roof merging into each other. No attached bathrooms, no cots, not too much space, but good for 2 people to sleep.

Huts cost INR 500 per head per day- Swarna Deepam has 4 such huts



Tents- weekday, INR 250 per head, weekend rate not known

Note: All information as available from Swarna Dweepam's facebook page. Swarna Dweepam is not yet available on websites like MMT, GoIbibo etc to book. You may contact Swarna Dweepam directly to check availability and book your stay.



Activities:

Lots of activities possible in Kemmannu/Kodi bengre area. Within Swarna Dweepam campus there is a mini outdoor gym for basic exercises, a natural pond, hammocks to relax/sleep in, beach chairs etc. Boating, Kayaking and other adventure activities can be arranged on demand to guests.

Food: Could not explore this option much. You can check with hosts. Nearest restaurant is 6-7 kms away in Kalyanpura/Santhekatte, so better plan your dining well.

Sunset: Below is the sunset view I got at Swarna Dweepam village island



How to reach SwarnaDweepam: You can follow google maps and reach. Roads are good but not very wide, so difficult for bigger vehicles like Force Traveller, cars & SUVs are fine- will be bit tricky if 2 vehicles come face to face but nothing that is impossible to manage. If you're using public transport you can take auto from Santhekatte/Kalyanpura or hire a taxi from Udupi town bus stand

Watch a short reel I made on Swarna Dweepam [Watch on Instagram]







Nearby: Delta Beach * Hoode Beach * Kemmannu Hanging bridge (now closed) * Sithara Boating * Neelavara Goshale *

