TVS Apache RTR 200 4v facelift long overdue

TVS Motors seems to have abandoned RTR 200 series. It has been more than 2 years since the RTR 200 4V got any upgrade. Late 2022 TVS added Showa suspension to RTR 200, after than there's been no news.





In 2024 TVS Motors has given facelift to Raider, N Torq, Jupiter, Ronin, RTR 160 (now gets USD forks, dual channel ABS, coloured alloy wheels etc) etc but has completely abandoned 200 cc bike.

200 -250cc bike segment is contested by

Hero Karizma (210 cc, which doesn't seem to be huge success despite initial hype).

Hero has discontinues Impulse 200 T and Xtreme 200S due to poor sales

Bajaj (NS 200, RS 200, N250)- only decent option now. Dominar 250 seems to be a flop.



KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 250 adventure and RC 200- expensive, low fuel economy, high maintenance and will be treated as chapri if you ride these



Nothing by Honda (CB200X is 184 cc).

Yamaha India website doesn't list FZ25 anymore



TVS RTR 200 4V (no facelift since 2022), TVS Ronin 225 cc



It feels automakers do not have much interest in this segment- focus is either on sub 160 cc bikes or above 300 cc bikes. Bikes below 160 cc do not have enough power for highway cruising while bikes above 350 cc are poor on fuel economy, 3rd party insurance is high and so is maintenance cost. Bikes in 200-250 cc would have been great compromise balancing power and fuel economy, but auto makers do not seem to see a value in this segment. Let us see how 2025 goes.

I had written 1 years ago about possible improvements TVS can make to RTR 200 4V. Most of it remains true even now. TVS should add USD forks, USB charging, LED indicators, side stand auto ignition cut off, key on tank, cornering ABS etc to RTR 200 4V.



I am contemplating which bike to upgrade to in 2025. I had set my eyes on RTR 200 4V if TVS gives it a good facelift, but if not, need to hunt for alternate options. What would be your pick in 200-250 cc bike segment?

