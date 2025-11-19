Udupi early morning itinerary: 3-4 hours

If you are visiting Udupi on work and do not have whole day to explore what can you do? Is there something you can explore early morning (before work) or in the evening after work?

Below is a plan I often use to show my guests around. You can refer the same and optimize for your needs

You can start at 6 AM from your hotel in Udupi

Drive to Delta Point (Kodi Bengre), Sunrise view - 6.30-6.45 AM

Drive to Malpe beach & Malpe Seawalk 7.15-7.30 AM

Drive towards Kapu light house via Mattu Beach road, quick stop at Mattu beach 8-8.15 AM

Drive towards Kunjarugiri for Parashurama and Durga devi temples 9-9.30 AM

Back to Udupi with breakfast at MTR or Woodlands 10 AM

[Map link]

Above route takes about 50 odd kms and 2 hours to complete. Add another hour total time for spending few minutes at each stop and 30 min for breakfast and you can be back by 9.30-10 AM

Srikrishna temple I've kept out of above plan as it is within city and you can visit some other time using an auto separately.

Advantages of early morning drive

Most scenic spots do not have any timing, entry fee, can be visited any time of the day

Less traffic

Very scenic route with early morning mist, sunrise view

Less crowd

Save parking fee if parking attendant hasn't shown up to work yet

No need to take leave, back to office by 9.30-10 for work

If you have a few hours extra:

Extend to Uchchila temple and Padubidri bluflag beach

Manipal has few museums (day time only), lake, waterfall (monsoon only)

Church or more temple visits as per interest

Kayaking opportunity at multiple spots along above route

Let me know if you have any comments.

