Tookover as President of Niveus Toastmasters Club

I have taken oat recently as President of Niveus Toastmasters Club. Toastmasters, if you are not aware is an international community of individuals who have enrolled to enhance their public speaking, communication and evaluation skills. Toastmasters International provides the framework, materials and guidance to achieve these educational goals and members work under various local clubs to learn, improve and grow both individually and as well as a community- at club, area, division and district level.

Each club is headed by a President, assisted by 6 Executive Committee (Ex-Com) officers- VP Education, VP Membership, VP PR, Secretary, Treasurer, Sargent at Arms and Immediate Past President.

My toastmasters journey so far:

Was aware of toastmasters from my Satyam days, but didn't join that time

Joined Niveus Toastmasters Club- June 2024

Served as VP Education in first term

Served as VP PR in the second term

Completed 1 full path- Engaging Humor

On my 2nd path now

Won Area level 3rd prize in 2024-25 area content-ISC [Watch video here]

Won Area level 3rd Prize in 2025-26 area contest- humorous speech

Participated in Crescendo 2026, gave a brief humor talk in fun night

Completed LEAP 3.0, Toastmaster district 121's leadership program

Completed few additional trainings- Pathway mentor program