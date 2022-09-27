20+ Places to visit in Phu Quoc

This post shares a brief of various places we visited in Phu Quoc island of Vietnam during our 2.5 day visit. Some places that command more details will have a dedicated post soon.

Day 01: We landed at 8, while I was the first person to get out of the airport, one team member had a typo in visa document causing delay- we headed to our resort and began our exploration soon.





1 Duong Dong town

Duong Dong is the city center of Phu Quoc. All major shops, restaurants etc are located here. 2-3 indian restaurants are in this area. On day 01, we left from resort at around 11 AM after getting our bikes and stopped at Duong Dong town to drink tender coconuts and have lunch at a Punjabi restaurant. Duong Dong is the area you can visit for bike/car rentals, forex, travel package booking and all other needs.

We tried exchanging forex but the shop was closed and ATM did’t work. Post lunch we had about half day left, we decided to head to north Phu Quoc.





2. KDL Lang Hoa Flower Garden: The place has great ambitions, seen through display pictures, but the ground is not ready yet. Only some flowers could be seen. We spent some time clicking pictures of what were available and moved towards Phu Quoc National Park





3 Pepper Farm

Our plan was to ride till the heart of Phu Quoc National park, but the entry was closed and we were sent back. We headed to next destination in our plan- a pepper farm. A detailed post on Pepper farm is coming separately

There’re multiple pepper farms in the area- you will be given a tour of the pepper farm, (3 USD charge applies) can have some drinks, buy pepper and related products and return. Factor a couple of hours.

4 Star Fish Beach

Starfish beach is a location in northern end of Phu Quoc. We headed there after Pepper farm. But the roads were pathetic for 4-5 kms so it look very long time to reach there.

There are a few restaurants on the sea where you can enjoy your food. Star fishes were caught and shown to tourists by locals. At first I wasn’t even sure if they are alive, as they were not moving at all.

We took a boat ride into a beach and came back

It was a long night ride back to hotel. Stopped at Ganesh Indian Restaurant for dinner.





Day 01 Map below [link]

Day 02

5 Phu Quoc Marina:





I left early morning, went on a random ride and ended up in Phu Quoc Marina. Phu Quoc Marina seemed to be a high profile residential and commercial area away from poor people, with great landscaping and european style buildings. Some ultra luxury hotels- Continental, PullMan etc are in this region. There were well maintained buildings many of which seemed empty. Nothing specific to see or do, just enjoyed riding around the scenic routes and came back to main road.