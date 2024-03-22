Kob Tobe Hill Almaty: What all to see/do?

Kob Tobe is a small hilltop in Almaty city. A visit to Kob Tobe lets you experience the following

Hilltop view of Almaty City Gondola ride (5000 KZT (950 INR/11.5 USD)

View of mountains on the other side of the hill Ferris wheel ride An upside down house Photo opportunity with traditional Kazak dresses TV Tower (closed off season) A nice cafe Few adventure options- gokart, rope walk, roller coaster etc (closed off season)

Kids play area Souvenir shops Few more photo spots



How to reach Kob Tobe: Most convenient option is to take Gondola ride from Almaty city- search Kob Tobe Gondola on google maps- the return ride costs 5000 KZT or little under 1000 INR. You can also opt for cable car one way and return by road/walk, but walking back to city will be time and effort taking as distance is longer and circular.

Gondola ride takes about 5 mins one way, you can see nice view of Kazak houses, city and highway.

What to do at Kob Tobe Hill?



Once you're on top, there are a few free options- get some photos clicked, view the mountains, city and walk around. Everything else is a paid activity

You can try a ferries wheel ride, you can visit upside down house, you can try some photo ops, visit a cafe, adventure spots, TV tower etc. When I visited it was off season and many options were closed.

Restrooms are available, costs 100 KZT per use

Souvenir shops are there, I didn't find price unreasonable, so bought one fridge magnet here.

Cafe was closed.

Overall Kob Tobe hill is a good spot to explore for 2-3 hours when in Almaty.

