Kob Tobe Hill Almaty: What all to see/do?

Friday, March 22, 2024

 Kob Tobe is a small hilltop in Almaty city. A visit to Kob Tobe lets you experience the following

  1. Hilltop view of Almaty City
  2. Gondola ride (5000 KZT (950 INR/11.5 USD)
  3. View of mountains on the other side of the hill
  4. Ferris wheel ride
  5. An upside down house
  6. Photo opportunity with traditional Kazak dresses
  7. TV Tower (closed off season)
  8. A nice cafe
  9. Few adventure options- gokart, rope walk, roller coaster etc (closed off season)
  10. Kids play area
  11. Souvenir shops
  12. Few more photo spots

How to reach Kob Tobe: Most convenient option is to take Gondola ride from Almaty city- search Kob Tobe Gondola on google maps- the return ride costs 5000 KZT or little under 1000 INR. You can also opt for cable car one way and return by road/walk, but walking back to city will be time and effort taking as distance is longer and circular.

Gondola ride takes about 5 mins one way, you can see nice view of Kazak houses, city and highway.

What to do at Kob Tobe Hill?

Once you're on top, there are a few free options- get some photos clicked, view the mountains, city and walk around. Everything else is a paid activity

You can try a ferries wheel ride, you can visit upside down house, you can try some photo ops, visit a cafe, adventure spots, TV tower etc. When I visited it was off season and many options were closed.

Restrooms are available, costs 100 KZT per use

Souvenir shops are there, I didn't find price unreasonable, so bought one fridge magnet here.

Cafe was closed.

Overall Kob Tobe hill is a good spot to explore for 2-3 hours when in Almaty.

