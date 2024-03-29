 Qutub Minar at night - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Qutub Minar at night

Friday, March 29, 2024

Recently visited Qutub Minar at night. My last visit to Qutub Minar was a decade ago in day time. Night visit was good as crowd was lot less. We entered with just 45 minutes left to closing time. I thought we can view it all night but it is not so. It is not possible to see Qutub minar from a distance or outside due to various obstacles. Only way is to buy a ticket and go inside. They close at 10 PM.

Below are some photos of Qutub Minar clicked at night.


Ceilings

Some carvings are replacements as original might have got damaged
Note that ticket counters are closed at night. You've to buy online using QR code

