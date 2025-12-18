Nash Inn Budget Lodge, Electronic City, Bengaluru
As I was scouting for a place to stay during my visit to BLR, I was scouting for right location- my golf session was in Hosur, but it was just a 1 hour session so didn't make sense staying there far from city. So other options were Attibele, Sarjapur or Electronic City.
I found a budget room for about 500 INR in electronic city. The name is called NASH Inn
Good things about my stay in Nash Inn Electronic City:
- Single bed and private bathroom for under 500 INR per night
- Shrinidhi sannidi veg restaurant is about 300 meters away
- Metro station is about 1-1.2 km away, walkable
- There is a spa upstairs if that interests you
- Bus stops are some 600-800 meters away.
- Relatively clean and decent surroundings full of IT buildings
Not so good things:
- Extreme basic and rudimentary. Little bit more standardization like a proper hostel could be better
- No hot water facility available
- No towel given
- WiFi didn't work
Booking.com was showing about 900 INR per night for Nash Inn. but Makemytrip had some discounts and next payable amount came to some 480 INR. I could book initially without paying but had to pay 1 day prior. I had a 250 INR MMT voucher from HDFC bank credit card but I couldn't use it for this booking though.
