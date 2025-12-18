Nash Inn Budget Lodge, Electronic City, Bengaluru

As I was scouting for a place to stay during my visit to BLR, I was scouting for right location- my golf session was in Hosur, but it was just a 1 hour session so didn't make sense staying there far from city. So other options were Attibele, Sarjapur or Electronic City.

I found a budget room for about 500 INR in electronic city. The name is called NASH Inn

Good things about my stay in Nash Inn Electronic City:

Single bed and private bathroom for under 500 INR per night

Shrinidhi sannidi veg restaurant is about 300 meters away

Metro station is about 1-1.2 km away, walkable

There is a spa upstairs if that interests you

Bus stops are some 600-800 meters away.

Relatively clean and decent surroundings full of IT buildings

Not so good things:

Extreme basic and rudimentary. Little bit more standardization like a proper hostel could be better

No hot water facility available

No towel given

WiFi didn't work

Booking.com was showing about 900 INR per night for Nash Inn. but Makemytrip had some discounts and next payable amount came to some 480 INR. I could book initially without paying but had to pay 1 day prior. I had a 250 INR MMT voucher from HDFC bank credit card but I couldn't use it for this booking though.

