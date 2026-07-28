Practical Solution to E20 Problem

I am proposing a viable solution to ongoing E20 problem in India.





Do proper ground work on E20- fuel storage systems, transport systems etc and once ready, relaunch E20 at lower price, without taking away E10.





Once a customer buys a vehicle paying all applicable taxes that constitute as much as 50% of on road price, Govt has to ensure that compatible fuel is available for at least 15 years, preferably 20 years. This means if someone buys E20 compatible car or bike today, Govt has to ensure E20 will be available in 2042, let us say 2025 because E25 cars are not in market yet and people will continue to buy E20 car for next few years.





Publish proper research findings, pros and cons and win back customer confidence before rolling higher blends.





Overtime depending on consumption, customer preference, more n more outlets can be switched to say E25 or more, without taking away option of E0, E10, E20. Let consumers decide which works best for them. If pricing is cheaper, no drop in fuel efficiency, no concerns on damage, more and more people will automatically prefer higher blend.





All these is possible if govt thinks with rationale, practicality and consumer concerns, instead of taking an arrogant stand and dictating what consumers should do. Pocketing all benefits, passing all the loss and inconvenience to tax paying public is just not fair.





Let me know what you think.







Since govt is saying infra and logistics problem to provide E10 along with E20, my suggestion is to stop distributing E20, use the same infra to supply and sell E10. Once existing E20 stock in the system (fuel stations) is consumed, everyone should start getting E10. Let some operators sell pure petrol. Nayara, Shell etc can be asked to focus on pure petrol and max E10. HPCL, IOCL, BPCL can be asked to provide pure petrol under their premium product such as Speed, HP Power etc.