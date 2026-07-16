 Estate Resort Moodabidri: Review - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Estate Resort Moodabidri: Review

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Estate Resort is a nice property in Moodabidri near Mangaluru for your stay, day outings or mini events.

I visited Estate Resort for a day outing and have a planned stay coming up in August.

This is what you get for day outing package:

  • Access to common areas, swimming pool, 
  • Indoor game room (chess, TT etc) and outdoor gaming room (net cricket, archery)
  • Breakfast, Lunch and evening snacks
  • 1 Room access 
  • Trekking
Evening I did a short trek- some 300 meters under rubber plantation, rest of the distance kachcha road.
Swimming pool is decent. Not very deep.

Day visit package needs min 8 pax and cost is around 1700-1800 per person plus tax. Ideal for small teams of 10-20 people.

When we visited Zipline/outdoor activities area was under maintenance- may complete only by September.

Food: Food options were great. The restaurant is large, spacious and view of the valley is nice.

They sell tender coconut for INR 110 + taxes. We later got one discount coupon offering some discount on drinks purchase- but as the drinks were overpriced it didn't make much sense buying there. Buy when you go to city.

Stay options:
Rooms at Estate Resort cost 6000 INR per night onwards and have view of mountains. Some rooms like the one near conference room do not have much of a view. 3rd person pays 1500 INR+ tax.

Few larger family rooms cost around 15000k per night.

Cheaper on booking.com
I contacted Estate Resort directly hoping I will get good rates, but they quoted standard 6000 INR per night + tax, whereas Booking.com cost me under 5000. Property said discount is from Booking.com and they can't help. Booking.com charges 20% commission easily and is probably giving some concession to their genius customers-I guess properties are prohibited from lowering their rates to direct customers.

Places to visit nearby from Estate Resorts:

[Refer on map]

Their official website is estateresort.in

Related: Ballal Tourist Home, Moodabidire * Koti Chennaya Kambala, Moodbidre

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