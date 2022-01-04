Shivaram Karanth Balavana, Puttur

Balavana is a memorial in Puttur, originally residence of Jnanapeetha awardee Kota Shivarama Karantha. Shivarama Karanth was popular as Karanthajja among kids. He built Balavana for the kids. Shivarama Karanth has authored several popular novels including Mookajjiya Kanasu, Jomana Gudi etc. Dr Karanth breathed his last in 1997 when I was in Madhya Pradesh. Visiting his Balavana campus in Puttur was in my list for long, finally happened on the first day of 2022. Today the campus is open to visitors for a small fee. Here is what you can expect if you plan to visit Balavana Putturu.

What is there at Shivarama Karanth Balavana?

Swimming Pool- was closed, need to buy ticket separately

Kids Play Area

Shivarama Karanth’s home- just a few rooms and old furniture.

Amphitheatre

Art Gallery- was nice- few art works related to Shivarama Karanth’s books & novels and many generic ones. Photography not allowed inside the art gallery

Dance school- was closed

Library

Education center- was empty inside

Overall it was an OK visit, not worth going all the way. Because I had work in Vitla and it was only a small diversion I don’t regret visiting. If you are traveling between Madikeri and Mangaluru and have an hour to spare you can divert at Puttur, visit tree park and Shivarama Karanth Balavana.

There is ample car parking (5 Rs)

Visitor Info: Balavana, Putturu

Nearby: Salumarada Timmakka tree park

Just 10 Rs entry fee, but there isn’t anything interesting. View from the hill where it is located is nice, even the drive was great due to trees and curvy roads, tree park can be skipped.

