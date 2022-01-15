Gokarna vs Goa: Which is better?

Gokarna is a town in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district of Karnataka and is often pitched as an alternative destination to Goa, one of India’s most favorite tourist destinations. Just like Goa Gokarana also has a series of beaches, hiking trails, boat rides and other attractions. So would it make sense to cancel Goa plans and visit Gokarna instead? What do you get and what do you miss? This post helps you understand and plan better. This post is written with people from Bengaluru in mind, but most points apply to all tourists.

Gokarna is 150 kms south of Pananji, HQ of Goa.