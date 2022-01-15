 Gokarna vs Goa: Which is better? - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Gokarna vs Goa: Which is better?

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Gokarna is a town in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district of Karnataka and is often pitched as an alternative destination to Goa, one of India’s most favorite tourist destinations. Just like Goa Gokarana also has a series of beaches, hiking trails, boat rides and other attractions. So would it make sense to cancel Goa plans and visit Gokarna instead? What do you get and what do you miss? This post helps you understand and plan better. This post is written with people from Bengaluru in mind, but most points apply to all tourists.

Gokarna Jatayu thirtha

Gokarna is 150 kms south of Pananji, HQ of Goa.


Goa

Gokarna

Popular Beaches

Baga

Anjuna & many more

Details

Om beach

Gokarna Main Beach

Paradise Beach

Forts

Aguada Fort

Mirjan Fort

Casino

Deltin & many more

Not Available

Cheap Alcohol

Yes

Normal Rates

Beach side shacks

Many

Few

Boating/Cruise

To Mumbai, casino ships, small cruises

Available (short rides)

Travel

Airport, Train, By Road

Train & Road

Nearest Airport- Goa, Hubballi, Mangalore

Hotels, Resorts

Many

Few

Crowd

High

Low

Temples & Churches

Many

Few

Waterfalls

Doodhsagar

Arvalem

1. Apsarakonda

2. Vibhooti


Distance from Blr

600 kms

500 kms

Flea Markets

Anjana Beach

NA

Rental vehicles

Available

Only two wheelers (cars from Blr/Mangalore/Goa)

Adventure/Activities

Many

Few

Nearby Destinations

Amboli Ghat

Tambdi Surla

Doodhsagar falls

Karwar

Karwar

Yana

Honnavara

Museums & other attractions

Navy Aviation Museum

Big Foot

INS Chapal Karwar

Rock Garden Karwar

For Bengaluru people, Gokarna is within Karnataka, hence no border crossing and reduced covid rules to comply with. Entering or returning from Goa may need RTPCR report/quarantine depending on prevailing covid rules from time to time.

Gokarna doesn’t have casino, doesn’t have cheap alcohol- if these are your primary objectives then better go to Goa only. But if you need a relaxed beach destination, some hiking opportunities and nature, Gokarna can fairly match Goa.

Another point to note is that Gokarna is less crowded than Goa but also has less options when it comes to resorts, hotels, hostels, rental options and so on. Gokarna is not as focused on tourism as Goa and isn’t geared for a large volume of tourists. Hence a bit of better planning is required if you are planning to visit during popular dates.

Verdict: Gokarna is NOT a full replacement for Goa. It is not possible to completely ignore Goa or not visit it at all. However, Gokarna has its own charm, many of the things you can try in Goa and hence a very good alternative, particularly if you have already been to Goa or don’t want to comply with various border crossing covid requirements or if alcohol and casinos are not your primary motive. Do explore Gokarna and nearby places, plan a Goa trip separately when it is cheap and when you manage to get affordable accommodations and flight ticket.

