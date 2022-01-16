2021 travel summary : 20k kms within Karnataka
2021 was fully dedicated to local travel. I didn't take a single flight whole of 2021- an unusual case since a decade, all thanks to pandemic. Instead used this opportunity to explore in and around my home town of Udupi. Most of my friends and other travel bloggers have done better- a few had couple of international trips and almost all of them had a few domestic trips. I should have taken few flights in October/November time when situation was at its best and Omricon was not yet in picture. Anyway I had good time exploring local areas in own vehicle with friends after a very long time, not having to worry about car bookings, flight bookings and other things.
- Theerthahalli bike ride- Achakanne falls
- Mangaluru
- Sakaleshpura [Refer complete Sakleshpura guide]
- Chennai
- Kuduremukha - Elaneer falls
- Mysuru
- Shivamogga, Sagar (family visit)
- Karwar weekend trip
- Sagara-Shivamogga
- Belkal Theertha, Kollur
- Mangalore, Coorg
- Koosalli falls, Metkalgudde, Varanga revisit, Karkala, Tombattu falls, Belkal Theertha and Haklamane falls (Revisit)
- Mulki Surfing
- Moodubidiri, Karinjeshwara, Polali temple, Jamalabad fort, Bendre Theertha, Narahari hill
- Hemmadaga, Gokak Falls, Kittur, Hubli
- Bheemeshwara Temple & waterfalls
- Kodi Habba (Koteshwara)
- Haladi Riverside
