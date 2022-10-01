Mercury Phu Quoc Resort & Villas: Review, stay experience

As I was scouting for places to stay in Phu Quoc, my first option was Azura Resort, which looked good for around 3500 INR per day. But it was 8 kms from airport. Taxi expense extra. I booked it on Booking.com without any prepayment and free cancellation till 2 days prior to check in date.

As we scouted further, we spotted another resort, Mercury Phu Quoc, around 4.5 kms from airport. This resort was similarly priced on Agoda- around 3545 per room for 2 people per day, with many things included. Agoda had the cheapest rates compared to booking.com, expedia etc. Mercury Phu Quoc’s official website was asking INR 5750+ per room per night. http://www.mercuryphuquoc.vn/gallery

It is not clear how Agoda is managing to sell the room for much less than competition. My guess is they are burning some investor money on each booking to discount the pricing for customers and gain higher market share. Even a resort manager in Wayand had said Agoda sells their rooms for a discount and pays them a higher price from its own pocket.

Our booking of Mercury Phu Quoc on Agoda came with following inclusions

Free airport shuttle - saved us some 300-500 INR worth taxi fare I guess

Free breakfast (no buffet during our stay, details down)

Welcome drink, tea coffee maker in room and water

WiFi - was good for work

Pool & Gym access

After quick discussion with friends, we decided to proceed with booking. Cost us under 15000 for 2 nights, 4 adults, averaging 3545 per person for 2 nights or 1800 per person per day, which was not bad considering it is a proper resort.

This post shares our experience at Mercure Phu Quoc Resort

Location: Mercure Phu Quoc is located in southern part of Phu Quoc island, very close to airport. The locality is calm and you will find everything not too far. Beach is next door, few shops are 1 km away on main road, city center is some 4-5 kms north. If you prefer to stay in heart of city then select some hotel up. Restricted area for flying drones. There is a nice welcome arch on the main road so easy to know where you have to turn.

Post booking response:

Confirmation was immediate. Got a msg from hotel asking for our flight number. We were told their driver will wait for us at the airport for airport pickup. Great. No headache of worrying about airport taxi or alternate transport to reach resort.

Early Check In

We arrived at 10 AM while our check in was 2 PM. Hotel obliged us with early check in. I had to give 200 USD as security deposit (other option was to give passport)

Room Upgrade: We had booked a garden view room, their cheapest room category. We got upgrade to pool villa- next higher category. Pool villa gets a common row of pool accessible right from our rooms. Pool villa costs around 300-500 INR per day more compared to Garden View Room.

Room Types: We had booked the cheapest type- garden villa, shown below, which is surrounded by garden on all the side and located on ground floor. The other rooms are pool villa, ocean villa, villa with balcony etc, costing a few hundred rupees more. We were fine with cheapest category and were hoping for some upgrade. Sea view villas are the most luxurious category.

Rooms were nice- standard, comfortable beds, TV, coffee maker, drinking water, pool benches/exterior sitting, AC, etc. The two rooms we booked were interconnected, so it was easy. Didn’t have a bathtub, which is fine as we had pool access.

Our room was in the ground floor. The block has around 9 rooms- 3 rooms per floor and 3 floors. Those in first and second floor do not have direct access to pool but they have to come down and jump in. Overall I think resort has around 150 rooms.

What is missing in rooms:

Bathroom door was not lockable from inside and had cuts compromising on privacy- works for couples who don’t care but not very comfortable if sharing with friends.

No chairs to sit inside the room.

Only 2 500 ml water bottles are free per day. 1.5 liter water bottle costs 25000 VND. I bought a 5 liter can for 25000 VND from a supermarket.

Breakfast: All of us were vegetarians, so we didn’t know what all items will be there in breakfast that we can consume. Because the occupancy was poor, there were no buffet. We got to order ala carte. Managed to get some bread, bun, rice noodles and fruit cuts. Not a sumptuous breakfast but enough to start the day.

Mercury Phu Quoc resort had some tender coconuts in the restaurant- but they were not part of the breakfast and needed to be ordered separately at 40000 VND (street price 15000-20000 VND)

Pool: There is a main pool near restaurant, I didn’t feel like trying. Had swam in the pool next to our villa already.

Gym: didn’t go/check

Lobby Area was nice, with a library, business center, sitting areas etc.

Beach: Standard beach

Staff: Mercury Phu Quoc staff knew some basic english so we could converse just as much needed, nothing more. The staff were very courteous and kind- they did whatever in their limits to make our stay comfortable.

Check out: We got out only an hour extra time. We were offered some massive discount if we want to extend till 7 PM, but that still meant we had to pay a few thousand bucks, so we opted out. We could keep the bags and go out.

Good things about Mercury Phu Quoc

Close to airport (4 kms)

Airport pickup & drop included

Reasonable pricing

Great campus

Things to note:

Not heart of city, so you will need transportation to get around. If you stay in area you may hop on shuttles like this or walk around for basic needs.

While our room was close to main entrance, we had to walk half a km towards reception and half a km back due to boundary walls coming in the way. It is good from security point of view-but just that we had to walk longer.

You can definitely consider Mercury Phu Quoc for your stay in Phu Quoc if you prefer something close to airport and in decent budget.





If you have more money to spend you can try Pullman or Continental further south. If you need more budget options you can go little north towards city center





Also read: Phu Quoc trip expenses * 20+ places to see in Phu Quoc * Reasons to visit Phu Quoc now! *