booking.com data breach alert

There seems to be a major data breach at Booking.com

When you make a booking on booking.com, 3rd parties are getting your booking data and they are messaging you saying "your booking is under review"

I had experienced this back in May for my booking in Lima, Peru. This happened again this month for another booking I have.

Once you click on those links don't know what will happen- most likely you will be asked to pay and your sensitive bank details will be compromised.

I shared this concern with booking.com on twitter but no action. Instead of launching internal investigation they are asking me for more info.

What to do if this happens to you?

Ignore and do not click or reply. They send this message in bulk to everyone, don't draw their attention by replying. Just ignore and move on.

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