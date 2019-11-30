World Travel in Low Budget-English now available

This book is again prepared and published under Notion Press's Xpress Publishing platform. All aspects are prepared on my own without professional help. Cover photo is my own, couldn't do extensive designs. Some formating limitations exist.





Looking forward to your support and encouragement for the new book. Please buy, give me your feedback, write reviews and help spread the word. Thanks in advance.





Update: The book has reached #1 on Amazon India sales under Travel & Holiday Guides Category (Ranking is temporary and may change over time)







