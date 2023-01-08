Wikipedia QR Code Project in Udupi launched
Today I was part of a unique activity in Udupi- an initiative to provide information about various tourist places in Wikipedia. Visitors can scan a QR code, will be taken to respective page in Wikipedia and can directly start reading more about the place or attraction in front of them.
This project is conceptualized and executed by Dr. Pavanaja, who is heading Karavali Wikipedians and leading several initiatives for Wikimedia foundation.
Why? The problem statement:
While there are numerous places of interest around us, there is lack of authentic information about the same. There are very few Wikipedia pages (in English and even fewer in Kannada) and even if a page exists, information there is often not exhaustive or authentic.
Without the right information tourists may fail to plan their trip properly, propagate wrong information or miss out on vital facts and information about a spot.
The solution:
Part 1: add more content to Wikipedia
While Wikipedia is free to use source of information into which anyone can contribute, many of us only take information from Wikipedia but don't contribute, due to reasons best known to us
- We don't have time
- We don't have the patience to follow Wikipedia's rules and contribute
- Our writing skills are too poor
Udupi DC inaugurating QR code project at Bhujanga Park today. While the launch is symbolic, work is in progress to generate authentic content for various places of interest in Udupi district, make publicly available QR codes for them.
