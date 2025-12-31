Booking free golf sessions ICICI credit card

Some of the ICICI Credit cards entitles cardholders for a set of golf sessions, provided they spend a certain amount (currently 50000 INR in a calendar month for Sapphiro). I had never played golf before, so decided to explore this game using this credit card benefit. As there were not much information online, I had to some some research, asking around, so this post sums up my findings, making it easier for you to plan your golf lessons if you are interested.

Pre-conditions for ICICI Card golf session eligibility

Ensure your card benefits include golf sessions-this information should be listed as a benefit in bank's credit card section under the card you own. Register at https://teetimes.golftripz.com/ with same email ID as email ID used to create bank account. Add your credit card info to your golftripz.com account. For eligibility, you've to spend INR 50000 in a calendar month (ICICI Sapphiro). For each 50000 spent, you will get one golf session. (The limit could vary depending on your bank and card). Banks have several rules to limit how much customers manage to book- read more here The calculation for eligibility is done separately- like transactions from 1st of a month to last date & NOT based on your monthly statement. Some categories might be exempted- I am not sure. Check after 11th of a month- if you've spent 50K INR+ previous month, there should be one golf sessions for each 50k spent, max 4 sessions in your teetimes account.

Booking process for golf sessions:

Booking golf slot is NOT easy- there are many rules forcefully added to complicate things and reduce your probability of booking Free golf sessions expire in 60 days You can't book 1 month, 2 month in advance. You can only book max 15 days in advance and min 4 days in advance You can ONLY book 1 slot per card at a time. Once you request for a slot, system won't let you book another slot (Even when you have eligibility) till the first request is processed. I don't have golf club in Udupi, so I've to go to Bengaluru/Goa- I would like to book 3-4 slots over the weekend in one go, but NOT allowed. Need to wait till one request is processed to raise next, total waste of time Select country, city, golf course, date, time. lesson or actual game. If you are first timer, select Lesson . Lesson means an instructor lead training session for you to learn the basics. You will be confined to a small training area, a bucket of golf balls will be given to you and you will be told how to play. Handicap you can enter a number (Handicap indicates your expertise level, select single digit if you're an expert, double digit if you are new, doesn't make big difference ) Bank will charge 15 INR to process the request, which will be reversed later. You've to make rest of the arrangements like travel to golf course city, reach golf course etc

Learn basics of golf watching videos and tutorials online. This will help you learn faster

Get nice t-shirt, shoes

Learn about golf accessories- decide if you wish to buy some of them or just rent them for your sessions

Travel to the registered golf club in time, identify yourself and wait for your instructor

Instructor will teach basics and let you practice.

Make the most of your 1 hour, also be sure to take some rest in between as prolonged playing without rest may induce back pain.

Things to learn on your first lesson