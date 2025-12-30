Samaya Leisure and events Bengaluru

Last month I visited Samaya Leisure and events resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru for a wedding event. Samaya is a nice property outside city limits ideal for private events in open areas.

Good things

Nice stage area, nice dining area, an open space and a set of rooms

Drawbacks-

#1 too far from metro- nearest metro is 10kms (Dasarahalli),so if your guests do not have own transport they will face issues. Autos and cabs are hard to get late evening/early morning

#2 Accommodation is limited. The resort has some 7 cottages and a block with 20 rooms that sleep 4 people each. So you can accommodate about 100-120 people if you book entire resort. For others you will have to look for rooms in nearby hotels.