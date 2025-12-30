Rama Statue, Purthagali Math, Canacona Goa

Purthagali Math in Canacona Goa came to limelight last month (November 2025) once PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a tall Lord Rama statue in its campus. Since then tourists visiting South Goa have made it a point to visit the Rama statue

What to see:

Rama Statue

The main attraction, some 200 meters from main road- the statue is complete but surrounding area yet to be developed fully. Nothing much to do except viewing it and clicking pictures. No pooja or no information center yet.

At the base of the Rama statue names of several temples in the region are mentioned.

Math: Purthagali math has a nice campus with rooms, temples etc. There are some cows as well

You can spend good 1 hour exploring the complex. Lunch is also served to visitors. They also have rooms, you have to contact the admin for booking I guess.

Entry fee: None, parking also free as of now.

Timing: Rama statue can be viewed from outside 24x7 as of now, there are no designated timings

How to reach: Kadamba buses plying between Karwar and Canacona stop at Purthagali. About 20 INR from Canacona in AC Bus. KSRTC buses do not. Auto person may ask for 300-400 INR from Canacona to drop you at Purthagali.

.

Lots of materials from the launch event were still left around when I visited on December 20th. Didn't see any canteen to order food, a small shop exists but was closed when I visited.