My 2025 Travel Summary!
Another year is soon to become history. One fourth of a new century is already done. Below is a snapshot of how my year 2025 wentby.
5 New Countries visited, taking total to 61
- Azerbaijan- visited just before India Pak war. Ok for one time visit. [Read more]
- Fiji - was a great experience, 1 week trip well spent. [Read more]
- Mauritius- explored in budget using buses and bike rental [Mauritius on low budget]
- Georgia - short visit
- Armenia - short visit [Armenia first impression and tips]
Repeat Countries visited:
- Singapore
Airlines flown in 2025
- Azerbaijan Air (First time)
- Fiji Airways (First time)
- Star Airways (First time)
- Indigo (Repeat)
- Air Arabia (Repeat)
- Flyone.eu (Between Tbilisi and Yerevan), First time
India domestic travels
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- Hyderabad
- Karnataka local (Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Kumta, Mangaluru etc)
- Goa
Airport Lounges tried
- Singapore
- Yerevan
- Hyderabad
- Bengaluru
- Kochi
- Mumbai
Monthly view:
- January:
- February: Hampi *
- March:
- April: Karwar, Azerbaijan, Mumbai
- May: Fiji
- June:
- July:
- August: Mauritius
- September: Georgia and Armenia
- October: Mumbai, Kumta
- November: Mangalore, Nagpur, Shivamogga, Bengaluru
- December: Bengaluru, Goa
Booking.com has shared following w.r.t my travel and booking with them...
Activities and adventure:
- Ran 10k Marathan for the first time, at Mangalore and Udupi marathons
- Learning Golf for the first time.
How was your 2025?
2026 outlook:
Hope to travel to Canada, Qatar and Peru, let us see
Similar: 2024 travel summary *
