My 2025 Travel Summary!

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Another year is soon to become history. One fourth of a new century is already done. Below is a snapshot of how my year 2025 wentby. 

5 New Countries visited, taking total to 61

Repeat Countries visited:

  • Singapore

Airlines flown in 2025

  • Azerbaijan Air (First time)
  • Fiji Airways (First time)
  • Star Airways (First time)
  • Indigo (Repeat) 
  • Air Arabia (Repeat) 
  • Flyone.eu (Between Tbilisi and Yerevan), First time 

India domestic travels

  • Mumbai
  • Nagpur
  • Hyderabad
  • Karnataka local (Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Kumta, Mangaluru etc)
  • Goa 

Airport Lounges tried

  • Singapore
  • Yerevan
  • Hyderabad
  • Bengaluru
  • Kochi
  • Mumbai 

 Monthly view:

  • January:
  • February: Hampi * 
  • March: 
  • April: Karwar, Azerbaijan, Mumbai
  • May: Fiji
  • June:
  • July:
  • August: Mauritius
  • September: Georgia and Armenia
  • October: Mumbai, Kumta
  • November: Mangalore, Nagpur, Shivamogga, Bengaluru
  • December: Bengaluru, Goa

Booking.com has shared following w.r.t my travel and booking with them...

Activities and adventure:

  • Ran 10k Marathan for the first time, at Mangalore and Udupi marathons
  • Learning Golf for the first time. 

How was your 2025?

2026 outlook:

Hope to travel to Canada, Qatar and Peru, let us see

