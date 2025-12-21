My 2025 Travel Summary!

Another year is soon to become history. One fourth of a new century is already done. Below is a snapshot of how my year 2025 wentby.

5 New Countries visited, taking total to 61

Azerbaijan- visited just before India Pak war. Ok for one time visit. [Read more]

Fiji - was a great experience, 1 week trip well spent. [Read more]

Mauritius- explored in budget using buses and bike rental [Mauritius on low budget]

Georgia - short visit

Armenia - short visit [Armenia first impression and tips]

Repeat Countries visited:

Singapore

Airlines flown in 2025

Azerbaijan Air (First time)

Fiji Airways (First time)

Star Airways (First time)

Indigo (Repeat)

Air Arabia (Repeat)

Flyone.eu (Between Tbilisi and Yerevan), First time

India domestic travels

Mumbai

Nagpur

Hyderabad

Karnataka local (Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Kumta, Mangaluru etc)

Goa

Airport Lounges tried

Singapore

Yerevan

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Kochi

Mumbai

Monthly view:

January:

February: Hampi *

March:

April: Karwar, Azerbaijan, Mumbai

May: Fiji

June:

July:

August: Mauritius

September: Georgia and Armenia

October: Mumbai, Kumta

November: Mangalore, Nagpur, Shivamogga, Bengaluru

December: Bengaluru, Goa

Booking.com has shared following w.r.t my travel and booking with them...

Activities and adventure:

Ran 10k Marathan for the first time, at Mangalore and Udupi marathons

Learning Golf for the first time.

How was your 2025?

2026 outlook:

Hope to travel to Canada, Qatar and Peru, let us see

