Mauritius on low budget, Tips & our trip expense report!

We did our Mauritius trip for half that price, under 1.4 lakhs for 2 people, everything included.

Mauritius is a popular tourist destination and can be expensive if you go via tourist package route. A typical 6 Night Mauritius holiday package costs 70k INR per person, or about 1.5 lakhs for 2 people- hotel and some activities included. You would need another 70-100k in flight, 20-30k in expenses not covered in package (lunch, dinner, sim card, insurance, additional travel during free time etc), taking total trip expense to 2.5- to 3 lakh rupees for 2 people.

Below is our breakup & tips to make your mauritius trip in budge

Part 01: Flight: 30k onwards return from BLR.

Pre covid, 30k was return ticket cost from India to Mauritius on Air Mauritis from Mumbai, Blr and Chennai, Post covid, ticket shot to 50-55k. Recently Indigo has launched direct flight between Bengaluru and Mauritius. If you track the price, book well in advance, you might get a return ticket for around 30k INR, which is great deal under current time. We booked sometime in May 2025 for August 2025 travel. BLR-MRU was 31k, we booked from Mangaluru, so return ticket for 2 cost us about 71700 INR

Depending on from which city you start, you may have some additional cost. So a flight ticket costing 30-40k per person is good deal, Beyond 50k I feel it is not worth. You can go to Europe in that price.

Part 02: Stay

Mauritius has basic hotels from about 1700-2000 INR per day, depending on which area you chose to stay. Port Louis is bit expensive, far away places are cheaper. Below is what we spent

2 nights at Trou D'Eau Douce at about 3500 INR (Le Rossier)- booked here because it was closer to board 5 island boat tour and we don't have to spend more on taxi

5 nights at Le Cactus, Tombeu Bay, some 8 kms from Port Louis, about 12000 INR

1 night at Royal Residency, some 5000 INR (booked close to hotel for last night due to early morning flight next day)

We spent over 20k for 8 nights, about 2500 INR per day average for basic accomodation, 2 of them had kitchen access (self catering units) that saved us money on food.

Which area to stay in Mauritius?

Port Louis, nearby: Main city, lots of museums, churches, beaches etc to explore, plan 3-4 days

Grand Bay area in North: suitable for watersports, activities, boat rides, resorts- can spend 2 to 3 days

Close to airport- 1 night in case of early morning flights

Any other area as per your choice- usually cheaper, calm, good if you have a transportation

Part 03: Getting around

Option 01: Hire a taxi- will cost about 7000 INR (3500 MUR) per day (8 hours) to visit 4-5 spots from your hotel. Most packages include 1 day north island tour, another day south Island tour, entry tickets extra.

Sample taxi fares:

40 kms from airport to Trau d'Eau Douce we were asked 1500 MUR (3000 INR)

2.7 kms hotel to airport we were asked 400 MUR (800 INR)

4.7 kms Bel Air to Trau d'Eau Douce we were asked 200 MUR (400 INR)

We managed with buses where possible and walked a few kms where needed.

Option 02: Rent a bike- minimum 3 days, 1300 MUR (2600 INR) per day for a good motorbike, cheaper options might be available, more cheaper than taxi and more flexible, fuel extra, you should be able to ride around. More details here

Option 03: Public transport. Not impossible, but will take lots of time, asking around and waiting for the bus, trial and error etc. More details here. Some of the days - particularly within city, main centers with good bus connectivity you can manage with public transport and save some money on taxi, bike rental.

There are no autos or bike taxi in Mauritius. There're no tour buses or hop on/hop off where you can just book a seat.

What we did: 3 days we rented a bike, remaining 5 days we managed using public transport. Didn't hire a taxi on any day.

Part 04: Food

We booked hotels with self catering for 3 of the days, where we could cook our own food for low price and save money.

One guest house we booked didn't have kitchen access, but we could manage with some ready to eat we had carried and eat food outside where needed.

A typical meal in a restaurant will cost 500 MUR (1000 INR) for 2 people easily. If you can buy some grocery and cook your own meals, it will cost less than 100 MUR (200 INR). In our case

Cost of ready to eat carried from India: 1000 INR

Cost of eating out in restaurants, 5 times, average 400 MUR each- 2000 MUR or 4000 INR

Cost of groceries (vegetables, curd etc) for cooking own food for 3 days: 500 MUR or 1000 INR

Total: about 6000 INR for food expense for 2 people over 8 days.

Part 05: Entry tickets

We spent 3000 MUR (6000 INR) per person on a 5 island boat ride

Camarel seven coloured earth park has maximum entry ticket of 650 MUR or 1300 INR per person.

Most museums, Botanical gardens will have tickets ranging from 100-300 MUR or 200 to 600 INR per person

A few expensive experiences we decided to skip- like Coffee plantation guided tour for 750 MUR or 1500 INR per person, Forest entry 600 MUR or 1200 INR

Boat rides, watersports extra

You can easily budget about 10000 INR per person for entry tickets and activities

Part 06: Miscellenous

International roaming: 1200 INR

Travel insurance if you take: 500-1000 INR minimum

India- home to airport travel cost

In flight/airport food cost- 500-1000 per person minimum

Tips, shopping, discretinary spends at actual

Overall we could conclude our trip in about 136000 INR for 2 people, 8 days. We did take some inconvenience like waiting for bus, booking cheaper hotels, cooking own food etc to save money. If you spend a bit generously for little more comfort you should be able to manage in about 1.75-2 lakhs for 2 pax. Good luck, feel free to ask any questions.

