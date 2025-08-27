 Hindu temples in Mauritius - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Hindu temples in Mauritius

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

There are several Hindu temples in Mauritius. We visited a few

#1 ISKCON Sri Pancha Tattva Mandir, ISKCON, XH7R+4MR, B11, Fond du Sac, Mauritius


This ISCON temple looks very non descript from outside. 


Inside they have tried to maintain it as good as possible. Watch a video below



I think there is one more ISKCON in Mauritus

#2 Maheswarnath Mandir, XH42+XWX, Shivala Rd, Triolet, Mauritius 

Not too far from ISKCON temple able, Maheshwar nath temple is a nice complex with several small temples.




View was nice during sunset. One way approach direction was bit tricky. Beware of some dog trouble in this area

#3 Sri Krishnamoorthy Draupathi Ammen Kovil, VGHH+RXX, Terre Rouge, Mauritius 

This was on the way to our Le Cactus guest house near Port Louis.


#4 Shiv Kalyan Nath mandir, Grand Bae, Mauritius


#5 Saw one Kali mandir on the way to Point Naturel- it was a minor roadside temple with nothing.

#6 Grand Basin temples, HFJV+M97, Bois Cheri, Mauritius

There are several temples in Grand Basin area, far south from Port Louis. Most package tours include a stop here. Major temples are as below:


Maa Durga Temple

Mangal Mahadev Temple

It was possible to go up and touch the feet of Lord Shiva (Mangala Mahadev)

Lord Shiva temple- Another Shiva temple towards the end of the complex.

Kashi Vishvanath Temple

Sri Krishna temple with various god statues located inside the lake close to the bank.





Map link here if you are trying to locate these temples on Google map

Unfortunately didn't spot any restaurant in the temples of grand bassin. With lots of Indian tourists coming and ample parking, a good veg restaurant would get lots of business.

