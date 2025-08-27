Hindu temples in Mauritius

I think there is one more ISKCON in Mauritus

#2 Maheswarnath Mandir, XH42+XWX, Shivala Rd, Triolet, Mauritius

Not too far from ISKCON temple able, Maheshwar nath temple is a nice complex with several small temples.

View was nice during sunset. One way approach direction was bit tricky. Beware of some dog trouble in this area

#3 Sri Krishnamoorthy Draupathi Ammen Kovil, VGHH+RXX, Terre Rouge, Mauritius

This was on the way to our Le Cactus guest house near Port Louis.

#4 Shiv Kalyan Nath mandir, Grand Bae, Mauritius

#5 Saw one Kali mandir on the way to Point Naturel- it was a minor roadside temple with nothing.

#6 Grand Basin temples, HFJV+M97, Bois Cheri, Mauritius

There are several temples in Grand Basin area, far south from Port Louis. Most package tours include a stop here. Major temples are as below:





Maa Durga Temple

Mangal Mahadev Temple

It was possible to go up and touch the feet of Lord Shiva (Mangala Mahadev)

Lord Shiva temple- Another Shiva temple towards the end of the complex.

Kashi Vishvanath Temple

Sri Krishna temple with various god statues located inside the lake close to the bank.

Map link here if you are trying to locate these temples on Google map