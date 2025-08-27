Hindu temples in Mauritius
There are several Hindu temples in Mauritius. We visited a few
#1 ISKCON Sri Pancha Tattva Mandir, ISKCON, XH7R+4MR, B11, Fond du Sac, Mauritius
Inside they have tried to maintain it as good as possible. Watch a video below
#2 Maheswarnath Mandir, XH42+XWX, Shivala Rd, Triolet, Mauritius
Not too far from ISKCON temple able, Maheshwar nath temple is a nice complex with several small temples.
#3 Sri Krishnamoorthy Draupathi Ammen Kovil, VGHH+RXX, Terre Rouge, Mauritius
This was on the way to our Le Cactus guest house near Port Louis.
#4 Shiv Kalyan Nath mandir, Grand Bae, Mauritius
#5 Saw one Kali mandir on the way to Point Naturel- it was a minor roadside temple with nothing.
#6 Grand Basin temples, HFJV+M97, Bois Cheri, Mauritius
There are several temples in Grand Basin area, far south from Port Louis. Most package tours include a stop here. Major temples are as below:
Maa Durga Temple
Mangal Mahadev Temple
It was possible to go up and touch the feet of Lord Shiva (Mangala Mahadev)
Lord Shiva temple- Another Shiva temple towards the end of the complex.
Kashi Vishvanath Temple
Sri Krishna temple with various god statues located inside the lake close to the bank.
Map link here if you are trying to locate these temples on Google map
