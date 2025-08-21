Chamarel Seven coloured earth Geopark worth?

Chamarel Seven Coloured earth is Mauritius's most popular tourist destination. The entry ticket is priced at 650 MUR per person or 1300 INR per person plus you've to spend a lot on transportation as the Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park is far from city (50-60 kms from Port Louis).

Is it worth visiting Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park spending all the time and money?

What all are there to see in Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park?

#1 A waterfall, on the way to Seven Coloured earth nature park

#2 Ground with rock/soil representing several colours- the main attraction around which a walking trail has been built. Probably 500-600 meters long overall. Visitors can't touch the soil or rock, can take a walk and view it from different angles.

#3 Tortoise Park: View some giant tortoises munching on grass

#4 Ebony forest- separate ticket costing over 510 MUR- we didn't go inside

#5 A cafe and souvenir shop selling snacks and items at higher than average price

#6 Toilet access & free parking (no drinking water dispensers, need to buy if needed)

#7 Adventure activities A location for adventure activities at extra cost

#8 Dozens of different type of trees- the display board lists 30+ attractions but most of these are just trees and plants.

#9 Helicopter ride over Chamarel Seven coloured earth nature park costs over 500-600 USD, so not for those with limited budget.

Some construction work was going on in the campus. They could have set up an information center detailing significant of these colours, how they are formed and things like that.

How to reach Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park?

Taxi hire will cost about 3500 MUR or 7000 INR from Port Louis area. For one or two persons this might be steep. Entry ticket extra.

Holiday Packages: If you've booked a Mauritius tour package it will mostly include visit to Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park on one of the days as it is the most popular spot in Mauritius. (mostly your hotel or tour operator will commission a taxi driver to take you to Chamarel and back)

Bike rental: If you've planned to rent a two wheeler you can ride in on your own and also visit many other places on your way back

Bus: NOT practical. There is a bus that goes to Chamarel town, but frequency is low and bus stop in town is some 4-5 kms from Chamarel Seven Coloured earth nature park, so you've to walk a lot. [Read more]

Overall because Seven Coloured earth is very unique to Mauritius, Mauritius's most popular tourist spot and you may feel FOMO if you don't visit, it might be good idea to include it in your plan. If short of time, don't want to spend 1000s of rupees to travel and enter or a small piece of coloured earth doesn't excite you, then you may skip Chamarel Seven Coloured earth Geopark in Mauritius.

Suggestion to Mauritius tourism: There is a coffee plantation nearby which organizes plantation visits, but ticketed at 750 MUR (1500 INR). There is a Ebony Forest nearby, which again has a separate 500 MUR ticket. If you've to visit all 3 it will cost 4000 INR per person. I feel Mauritius tourism should offer a combo ticket at around 1000-1200 MUR instead of 2000 MUR for all 3 attractions so that people get best value for money and will spend whole day in the Chamarel region.

Coffee plantation has specific timings. Most people miss to pre-book plantation tours and waiting for several hours after reaching feels waste of time. A well coordinated package along with cheaper shuttle bus from Port Louis will be a boon for tourists.