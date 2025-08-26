Mauritius Offbeat- Point Naturel !

Point Naturel is an offbeat location by the sea in Mauritius. However no tourist package includes this, as the approach roads are not good.

Point Naturel is a rocky terrain by the sea- we can climb the cliff and take a closer look at the beach. At one point, rock has formed a natural bridge and sea water gushes under the same.

Point Naturel is not too far from airport, about 7 to 8 kms. You can follow map and reach there but the path passes through sugarcane fields and the roads are full of gravel. Two wheeler is good, cars can also go but your taxi drive may refuse as it will damage tyres more. If you manage to reach, go to beach side and try to locate the rocky bridge.

I guess they couldn't find any better name and called it "Natural point". Natural it is.

Nothing much nearby- there is a public beach

There is no entry ticket to visit Point Naturel, no timing, no facilities. The area is free from crowd and is very ideal for picnic. Expect some stray dogs barking at you.

We tried visiting couple of other beaches nearby as shown by Google maps but approach roads were not good, so abandoned the plan.

If you are in Mauritius and got half a day to spare with suitable transportation, you can try visiting Point Naturel

I tried to locate point Naturel from the flight window on our way back, but couldn't locate. It was bit too far I guess.