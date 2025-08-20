Mauritius has public transport buses but they are not available on google maps and are not convenient for out of city exploration. Hiring a taxi for a day (8 hours) would cost 3500 MUR or 7000 INR. So one of the most affordable + practical option to explore Mauritius is to rent a two wheeler.

I rented one from a vendor named AVA Motorcycle and scooter rental who was close to my guesthouse in Tombeu Bay area some 8 kms from Port Louis. This post shares my bike rental experience in Mauritius.

There're many bike rental agencies- I chose AVA Motorcycle and scooter rental purely because it was closer to my guest house and they responded promptly on whatsapp.

Few other popular vendors are

https://www.bikes.mu/

https://www.eden-villa-bike-rental.com/

https://www.klokanrental.mu/scooterrentalmauritius

Things to know before renting a two wheeler in Mauritius

Most bike rental companies insist on minimum rental of 3 days

Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Cost me 1300 MUR (2600 INR) per day or almost 8000 INR for 3 days. Scooty could be cheaper (700 MUR or 1400 INR per day), other vendors could be cheaper- you can do your research

Mauritius drives on the left just like India so no major issues. Indian DL is accepted, no need for International Driver's Permit or IDP

Paperwork: I didn't have to deposit any original passport, DL etc- gave soft copy and rental agency was fine with it. Mauritius is a small country- there is no way you can escape with a rented vehicle.

Bike condition is a hit or miss- Where possible book from a vendor having multiple bikes- you can visit, test drive and change if not in good condition.

Entire island is 50 kms wide (Port Louis to Airport) and 75 kms north to south, so it is possible to explore on a bike. Roads are good, you can plan 120-150 kms per day easily.

There were no tolls, no one asked for parking fee in places we visited.

My experience

I booked a Baja Pulsar NS- wanted for 2 days but had to book for 3. The bike was delivered to my guesthouse, it wasn't in great condition but was working. I went for a ride, filled full tank petrol and came back. Next morning the bike wouldn't start. I promptly reported it to operator- soon they sent someone with a replacement bike- this time, a much newer Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS with only 10k kms on the odo. I was promised a refund for 500 MUR worth of petrol I had added on the earlier bike.

Petrol costs about 60-62 MUR in Mauritius (120-125 INR)

The replacement bike ran for 3 days without any issues.

Day 01: Rode about 50 kms- to Iskcon temple, Mont Choisy Beach, The Guj restaurant etc

Day 02: Rode almost 155 kms visiting Black River nature park, Chamarel 7 coloured earth, Trau Aux Cerf's Volcano crater etc [Map link]

Day 03: Rode about 150 kms again towards airport, Point Naturel, Mahebourg, Minissy waterfalls, Malenga Viewpoint etc [Map link]

Fuel added: For about 350 odd kms I've ridden over 3 days, I had to add fuel for 200+250+200= 650 MUR or little more than 10 liter, which is somewhat aligned with Bajaj Pulsar NS's fuel economy of 35 KMPL.I think I've returned the bike with half litre petrol extra.

The bike didn't have any helmet holders. So we had to carry our helmet everywhere. This wasn't much convenient. A helmet holder, a mobile holder for navigation, an USB charger accessory would be great addition for bikes.

Sub optimal Bike return experience!

I was to get 600 MUR (1200 INR) back from the rental guy- 500 MUR for the fuel I had added to earlier bike that didn't start and 100 INR change (as I had given 4000 MUR instead of 3900). but the staff who came to collect the bike had no clue and no cash. Owner said he is very far and can't come soon enough. I was on the verge of loosing 1200 INR as I wasn't in a position to get money online in Mauritius. Eventually we worked out a solution- owner guy transferred money to my guest house owner who gave me cash, problem solved.

Mauritius Bike rental experience summary

Overall we were able to avoid paying 14000 INR for 2 day taxi booking due to bike rental, could ride over 300 kms otherwise not possible using buses exploring far away spots in Mauritius. Traffic was negligible, road conditions were great, road sense is amazing and overall, it helps us explore maximum in minimum time not having to depend on public transport or a tour operator.

Similar: Bali bike rental experience * Two wheeler rental experience in Phu Quoc * Big Bike tour, Thailand *