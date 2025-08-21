Le Rosiere, Trou d'Eau Douce Mauritius

Le Rosiere is a decent stay option in Trou d'Eau Douce area in Mauritius. The location is nothing great, away from big cities and other attractions, only advantage is Trou d'Eau Douce is the place where 5 island boat trips start from, so you can save on massive taxi expense reaching Trou d'Eau Douce early morning from elsewhere, say Port Louis.

Good things about Le Rosiere

#1 Affordable- we paid about 3700 INR for 2 nights or under 2k INR per day, decent price for a hotel room with self catering

#2 Self catering- Room had gas stove, microwave etc, so we could cook our own food and save on food expenses

#3 AC. Our another stay option- Le Cactus guesthouse- refused to allow us to use AC but Le Rossiere had no such issues

#4 Early check in- Check in allowed from 9 AM, which is good if your flight lands early. (But we also had to check out early)

#5 Less crowded beaches

Not so good things:

No easy public transport access from airport- either spend 1500 MUR on taxi (40+kms) or change 3-4 buses- once to Mahebourg traffic center, then to Flac and then to Trou d'Eau Douce taking 2-3 hours easily. Bus information in official website was not reliable, as we waited for 1 hour for the bus with number stated, but it never came despite stated frequency of 15 minutes.

Nothing to see or do in town: Trou d'Eay Douce is a small town with very few shops and no restaurants- couldn't locate a shop selling vegetables, no taxi stands. There is a waterfront and a bus stop and one ATM

Pronounciation- Get familiar with french way of pronouncing names, else local's won't understand what you're saying.

Overall, if you are interested in taking 5 island tour, it might be worth staying in Trou d'Eau Douce location for a day or two. Else plan your stay elsewhere. If you chose to stay in Trou d'Eau Douce Le Rossiere is a decent option.