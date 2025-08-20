How to use Mauritius Public Transport Buses?

We used Mauritius Public Transport buses a lot during our trip. It was not easy to travel in buses in Mauritius because of following reasons

#1 No google maps support: Bus numbers, bus stops and timing doesn't show up in Google maps.

#2 No display in bus stops: Most bus stops do not have clear display of bus numbers, destinations, time table etc. You've to ask around and wait. Below is the bus stop at Mauritius Aiport- it was very difficult to locate this bus stop in airport parking area complex and there's zero info on bus numbers, timing, destinations.

#3 No smart card, no daily pass, no digital support. All manual and cash.

#4 Not much buses after 7 PM/night.

What is feasible to do using public transport in Mauritius

Bus services are available between major cities- like Mahebourg and Port Louis, Port Louis to Grand Bay, Mahebough to Plac etc. Instead of spending 1500-2000 MUR (3000-4000 INR) on a taxi, you can use a bus and travel 30-40-50 kms in about 45 MUR (90 INR) per person, which saves 99% of your cost compared to taxi.

40 kms from Port Louis to Maheborg costs about 45 MUR (90 INR) in bus- that is like 2 INR per km. But even a 2-3 km stop would cost you 25 MUR (50 Rupees), making it 15 INR per km.

Last mile connectivity: There are no autos in Mauritius. Last few kms like reaching a specific hotel or attraction could be tricky- you should be able to find another bus, or walk a few kms or try to find a taxi that can drop you. As much as possible select a hotel not too far from city center.

Metro: Port Louis city has a metro service as well.

Things to know while planning to use buses for commute in Mauritius

Keep cash. Bus conductor or driver collects cash. No app, no online payment.

This website gives bus numbers between major towns https://www.mauritius-buses.com/

You will have to take help from locals to identify exact bus stop.

If you can't walk few kms, if you can't wait 20-30 minutes for next bus, rent a motorcyle or hire a taxi

Some private car owners operate their cars between 2 points and pick up passengers to make some money. if bus ticket is 25 MUR, shared taxi may cost 35 MUR

Buses are generally clean, not crowded and roads are good.

Our Experience using buses in Mauritius:

#1 MRU airport to Trou d'Eau Douce: The website showed we can reach there by changing three buses

But even after 30-40 minutes wait, we didn't get a bus at the airport bus stop. One bus that came staff said it won't go to Mahebourg. Eventually we got into another bus, reached main road in 2 minutes and were put on to another bus heading to Mahebourg. From Maheborg we got into another bus heading to Plaque. We got down at Bel Air and walked to our hotel (about 4.6 kms). We could have gone to Plaque and get into another bus that goes to Trou d'Eau Douce

#2 Trou d'Eau Douce to Port Louis

We got one bus to Placq, another bus to Port Louis, got off the bus, walked some distance and got into another bus that dropped us right opposite to our guest house.

#3 Port Lous to Grand Bay:

Easy direct/express bus on the highway

#4 Port Louis to Airport

On our last night, we had to return the bike and return to our hotel near the airport. It was already 6 PM, We reached Port Louis in bus comfortably but from here airport is 50 kms - there were no direct buses in Port Louis bus stop. We were asked to get into a blue bus and go to next stop. We got out in next stop but couldn't figure out where to get the bus for airport. After asking around, we were guided to this bus stop where bus number 198 goes to Maheborg. We got the last bus of the day at7 PM, which went pretty close to our hotel- just had to walk last 1.2 kms

Can we go to Chamarel earth using Bus?

No. There is a bus that goes to Chamarel town, but it will be 4-5 kms walk to reach Chamarel earth center from city, so difficult without a vehicle.

View from bus window





How to get to MRU airport from different part of the Mauritius?

Option 01: Mahebourg is a big town not too far from airport- if you can get a bus to Mahebourg take it and get closer to airport. if the bus passes through or near to airport get off and walk, else from Mahebourg take another bus or taxi to airport.

Option 02: Get to Port Louis. You need to get to a stop little away from Port Louis main bus terminal. From here you will get bus to Mahebourg, which goes very close to airport. Last bus is at 7 PM, so plan well.

