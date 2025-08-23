Royal Residency near Mauritius Airport

Royal Residency is a nice property some 2.7 kms from Mauritius Airport (MRU). We stayed here a night as our flight departure was some 9.45 AM, we had to be in airport by about 7.30 and didn't want to spend a bomb on taxi rental early morning as finding a bus that early wasn't guaranteed.

Royal Residency charges about 50 Euros a night, which is more than 2x what we paid near Port Louis for Le Cactus and in Trou d'Eau Douce for Le Rosier. I still booked it purely because of its proximity to airport.

Royal Residency has a nice and well equipped kitchen, so we could cook our meals easily and save some money otherwise had to be spent on restaurant. There are no shops or restaurants in immediate neighborhood but a market area is available at about 1.5 kms from hotel. We could buy some vegetables there for our meals.

Rooms are standard, well maintained. Royal Residency Rooms have netflix subscription which is good if you have nothing else to do on your holiday. No kettle or coffee maker inside the room- they have it in kitchen area.

Check in was by 2 PM. We arrived at 7.30 AM, dropped our bag, came back by 12, cooked our meals but room was not ready by 1 PM as well, so we left again, roamed around, returned bike and came back by some 8.30 PM. Had to check out 7 AM next day so didn't get to stay much in the room or watch netflix.

Royal residency offers airport pickup/drop for 400 MUR (800 INR) for a distance of about 2.7 kms

There is nothing much to see or do near Royal Residency/MRU airport. Mahebourg is the nearest town. No point staying here except when you have an early morning/late night flight and you prefer staying close to airport.